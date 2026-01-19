 Nagaland State Lottery Result: January 19, 2026, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Dwarka Sambad Morning Monday Weekly Draw
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaNagaland State Lottery Result: January 19, 2026, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Dwarka Sambad Morning Monday Weekly Draw

Nagaland State Lottery Result: January 19, 2026, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Dwarka Sambad Morning Monday Weekly Draw

The first prize winner will take home a grand prize of ₹1 crore, making it one of the most anticipated draws of the week. The official result list will be uploaded shortly after the announcement on the Nagaland State Lottery Department’s official website.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, January 19, 2026, 01:06 PM IST
article-image
Nagaland State Lottery Result | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Excitement is building among lottery players as the Nagaland State Dear Dwarka Monday Morning Lottery results are set to be declared today, January 19, 2026, at 1 PM. The first prize winner will take home a grand prize of ₹1 crore, making it one of the most anticipated draws of the week. The official result list will be uploaded shortly after the announcement on the Nagaland State Lottery Department’s official website.

At The Free Press Journal (FPJ), we’re closely following the live updates to bring you the latest winning numbers. If you’ve purchased a ticket for the Dear Dwarka Monday Lottery, you can check the complete winner list here once it’s released.

You can view the results for the Dear Dwarka Monday Weekly Lottery January 19, 2026, here:

Official websites to check the lucky draw

FPJ Shorts
Meta's Threads Overtakes X In Daily Active Users On Mobile; Recent Controversies Blamed For Downfall
Meta's Threads Overtakes X In Daily Active Users On Mobile; Recent Controversies Blamed For Downfall
ICAI Releases Revised Date For CA Inter Auditing & Ethics Paper After Postponement; Exam To Be Held On January 31
ICAI Releases Revised Date For CA Inter Auditing & Ethics Paper After Postponement; Exam To Be Held On January 31
Hatsun Agro Product Q3 FY26 Profit Jumps 48% YoY To ₹60.6 Crore, Revenue Rises To ₹2,364 Crore
Hatsun Agro Product Q3 FY26 Profit Jumps 48% YoY To ₹60.6 Crore, Revenue Rises To ₹2,364 Crore
VIDEO: Passengers Onboard United Flight Narrowly Escape After Aircraft Loses Front Wheel While Landing At Orlando International Airport In US
VIDEO: Passengers Onboard United Flight Narrowly Escape After Aircraft Loses Front Wheel While Landing At Orlando International Airport In US

The users can also check the results on the official website of the Nagaland State Lottery on www.nagalandlotteries.com, www.lotterysambad.com and www.nagalandlotterysambad.com and follow the steps.

Playing lottery is legal in only 13 states in India

In India, lottery draws are legal and actively run in 13 states, offering millions of people a chance to try their luck every day. These include Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Sikkim, Nagaland and Mizoram. Each of these states operates its own official lottery under strict government regulation.

Among them, the Nagaland State Lottery and West Bengal State Lottery are especially popular due to their high prize amounts, with the first prize often reaching ₹1 crore. These lotteries are known for their transparency and accessibility - even those with limited means can participate, as tickets for lotteries such as the Sikkim, Nagaland and West Bengal State Lotteries are priced as low as ₹6, while offering life-changing rewards.

The prizes of the Nagaland State Lottery are as follows:

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs 9,000

3rd Prize: Rs 450

4th Prize: Rs 250

5th Prize: Rs 120

Cons Prize: Rs 1,000

Read Also
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Jan 18, 2026, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...
article-image

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Defying Tradition: Meena's Journey To Reclaim Power One Doorframe At A Time
Defying Tradition: Meena's Journey To Reclaim Power One Doorframe At A Time
'She Ruined My Family Ties': Prateek Yadav, Son Of Late Mulayam Singh Yadav, Announces Divorce From...
'She Ruined My Family Ties': Prateek Yadav, Son Of Late Mulayam Singh Yadav, Announces Divorce From...
Nagaland State Lottery Result: January 19, 2026, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...
Nagaland State Lottery Result: January 19, 2026, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...
Noida Techie Death Case: Autopsy Report Confirms Cardiac Arrest As Cause Of Demise; Family Alleges...
Noida Techie Death Case: Autopsy Report Confirms Cardiac Arrest As Cause Of Demise; Family Alleges...
Bihar: Lalu Prasad's Health Spurs RJD To Consider Tejashwi Yadav As Working President
Bihar: Lalu Prasad's Health Spurs RJD To Consider Tejashwi Yadav As Working President