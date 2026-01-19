'She Ruined My Family Ties': Prateek Yadav, Son Of Late Mulayam Singh Yadav, Announces Divorce From BJP Leader Wife Aparna Yadav | IANS

New Delhi: Prateek Yadav, son of late Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, on Monday announced that he is seeking a divorce from his wife, BJP leader Aparna Yadav, alleging that she had ruined his family ties.

Taking to social media platform Instagram, Prateek Yadav made the announcement in an emotional post. He accused Aparna of being selfish and driven by personal ambition.

“I am going to divorce this selfish woman as soon as possible. She ruined my family ties. All she wants to become is famous and influential,” he wrote.

Prateek further claimed that he is currently struggling with poor mental health and alleged that Aparna showed no concern for his condition.

“Right now, I am in a very bad mental health condition and she doesn't bother. Because it's only herself she bothers about. I have never seen such a bad soul, and I was unfortunate to get married to her,” he added.

Prateek Yadav and Aparna Yadav got married in 2011 and the couple has two children from the marriage.

About Prateek Yadav

By profession, Prateek Yadav is a well-known real estate developer and fitness enthusiast. He has been associated with property and fitness related businesses in Lucknow and nearby regions after doing his MBA from Leeds University, UK.

He is also known for his interest in animal welfare and has supported initiatives related to the care and protection of animals.

Unlike several members of the Yadav family, Prateek has never contested elections or held any official political position and kept away from politics.

Over the years, Aparna gradually emerged as a public figure in politics and social work. In 2022, she joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), a move that drew attention given her association with the Samajwadi Party through marriage.

Aparna Yadav is the daughter of Arvind Singh Bisht and Ambi Bisht. Her father is a journalist and currently serves as the Uttar Pradesh State Information Commissioner, while her mother is an official with the Lucknow Municipal Corporation. Aparna is an alumna of the University of Manchester and holds a master’s degree in International Relations and Politics. She also has formal training in classical music from the Bhatkhande Music Institute, Lucknow.

Apart from politics, Aparna is actively involved in social work. She runs an NGO named ‘B Aware’, which focusses on animal welfare, and also works for women’s rights and empowerment.

She entered active politics in 2017, contesting the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from the Lucknow Cantonment seat on a Samajwadi Party ticket. She later joined the BJP in January 2022.

Aparna has publicly supported several BJP initiatives, including the abrogation of Article 370 and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). She has also donated Rs 11 lakh for the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

On September 11, 2024, Aparna Yadav assumed charge as the Vice-Chairperson of the Uttar Pradesh Women’s Commission.

