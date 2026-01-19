 'She Ruined My Family Ties': Prateek Yadav, Son Of Late Mulayam Singh Yadav, Announces Divorce From BJP Leader Wife Aparna Yadav
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'She Ruined My Family Ties': Prateek Yadav, Son Of Late Mulayam Singh Yadav, Announces Divorce From BJP Leader Wife Aparna Yadav

'She Ruined My Family Ties': Prateek Yadav, Son Of Late Mulayam Singh Yadav, Announces Divorce From BJP Leader Wife Aparna Yadav

Prateek Yadav, son of late Mulayam Singh Yadav, announced his decision to divorce BJP leader wife Aparna Yadav, accusing her of ruining family ties and being selfish. He revealed struggles with poor mental health and alleged Aparna’s lack of concern. Aparna, active in politics and social work, joined BJP in 2022 and currently serves as UP Women’s Commission Vice-Chairperson.

IANSUpdated: Monday, January 19, 2026, 01:27 PM IST
article-image
'She Ruined My Family Ties': Prateek Yadav, Son Of Late Mulayam Singh Yadav, Announces Divorce From BJP Leader Wife Aparna Yadav | IANS

New Delhi: Prateek Yadav, son of late Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, on Monday announced that he is seeking a divorce from his wife, BJP leader Aparna Yadav, alleging that she had ruined his family ties.

Taking to social media platform Instagram, Prateek Yadav made the announcement in an emotional post. He accused Aparna of being selfish and driven by personal ambition.

“I am going to divorce this selfish woman as soon as possible. She ruined my family ties. All she wants to become is famous and influential,” he wrote.

Read Also
'No Party In World Has Demolished As Many Temples As BJP': Akhilesh Yadav On Demolition Drives...
article-image

Prateek further claimed that he is currently struggling with poor mental health and alleged that Aparna showed no concern for his condition.

FPJ Shorts
Hatsun Agro Product Q3 FY26 Profit Jumps 48% YoY To ₹60.6 Crore, Revenue Rises To ₹2,364 Crore
Hatsun Agro Product Q3 FY26 Profit Jumps 48% YoY To ₹60.6 Crore, Revenue Rises To ₹2,364 Crore
VIDEO: Passengers Onboard United Flight Narrowly Escape After Aircraft Loses Front Wheel While Landing At Orlando International Airport In US
VIDEO: Passengers Onboard United Flight Narrowly Escape After Aircraft Loses Front Wheel While Landing At Orlando International Airport In US
SEED 2026 Result Declared At sid.edu.in; Direct Link Here
SEED 2026 Result Declared At sid.edu.in; Direct Link Here
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Inaugurates Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara With Focus On Projecting State As Global Investment Destination
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Inaugurates Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara With Focus On Projecting State As Global Investment Destination

“Right now, I am in a very bad mental health condition and she doesn't bother. Because it's only herself she bothers about. I have never seen such a bad soul, and I was unfortunate to get married to her,” he added.

Prateek Yadav and Aparna Yadav got married in 2011 and the couple has two children from the marriage.

About Prateek Yadav

By profession, Prateek Yadav is a well-known real estate developer and fitness enthusiast. He has been associated with property and fitness related businesses in Lucknow and nearby regions after doing his MBA from Leeds University, UK.

He is also known for his interest in animal welfare and has supported initiatives related to the care and protection of animals.

Read Also
Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Urges SP Cadre To Gear Up For 2027 UP Polls
article-image

Unlike several members of the Yadav family, Prateek has never contested elections or held any official political position and kept away from politics.

Over the years, Aparna gradually emerged as a public figure in politics and social work. In 2022, she joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), a move that drew attention given her association with the Samajwadi Party through marriage.

Aparna Yadav is the daughter of Arvind Singh Bisht and Ambi Bisht. Her father is a journalist and currently serves as the Uttar Pradesh State Information Commissioner, while her mother is an official with the Lucknow Municipal Corporation. Aparna is an alumna of the University of Manchester and holds a master’s degree in International Relations and Politics. She also has formal training in classical music from the Bhatkhande Music Institute, Lucknow.

Read Also
'Bhajpayee Kisi Ke Sage Nahi': Akhilesh Yadav After Court Orders FIR Against ASP Anuj Chaudhary
article-image

Apart from politics, Aparna is actively involved in social work. She runs an NGO named ‘B Aware’, which focusses on animal welfare, and also works for women’s rights and empowerment.

She entered active politics in 2017, contesting the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from the Lucknow Cantonment seat on a Samajwadi Party ticket. She later joined the BJP in January 2022.

Aparna has publicly supported several BJP initiatives, including the abrogation of Article 370 and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). She has also donated Rs 11 lakh for the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

On September 11, 2024, Aparna Yadav assumed charge as the Vice-Chairperson of the Uttar Pradesh Women’s Commission.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Defying Tradition: Meena's Journey To Reclaim Power One Doorframe At A Time
Defying Tradition: Meena's Journey To Reclaim Power One Doorframe At A Time
'She Ruined My Family Ties': Prateek Yadav, Son Of Late Mulayam Singh Yadav, Announces Divorce From...
'She Ruined My Family Ties': Prateek Yadav, Son Of Late Mulayam Singh Yadav, Announces Divorce From...
Nagaland State Lottery Result: January 19, 2026, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...
Nagaland State Lottery Result: January 19, 2026, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...
Noida Techie Death Case: Autopsy Report Confirms Cardiac Arrest As Cause Of Demise; Family Alleges...
Noida Techie Death Case: Autopsy Report Confirms Cardiac Arrest As Cause Of Demise; Family Alleges...
Bihar: Lalu Prasad's Health Spurs RJD To Consider Tejashwi Yadav As Working President
Bihar: Lalu Prasad's Health Spurs RJD To Consider Tejashwi Yadav As Working President