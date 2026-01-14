 'Bhajpayee Kisi Ke Sage Nahi': Akhilesh Yadav After Court Orders FIR Against ASP Anuj Chaudhary
Akhilesh Yadav attacked the UP government after a court ordered an FIR against police officers, including Anuj Chaudhary, in the Sambhal violence case. The order followed a plea alleging police killed a 24-year-old man during the unrest. Yadav accused the BJP of using and abandoning officials as political controversy escalated.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Wednesday, January 14, 2026, 08:31 PM IST
article-image

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has launched a sharp attack on the Yogi Adityanath-led government after a court ordered the registration of an FIR against then Sambhal Circle Officer Anuj Chaudhary and other police personnel in connection with the 2024 Sambhal violence case.

Sharing a split-screen image of Anuj Chaudhary alongside a visual from the riots, Yadav wrote on social media, “Now no one will come to save… Now these biased policemen will sit alone in solitude and reminisce.” He further targeted the BJP, alleging, “BJP’s Formula No. 1: Use first, then destroy. BJP’s Formula No. 2: BJP folks aren’t kin to anyone.”

The remarks came after the Chief Judicial Magistrate ordered an FIR on a plea filed by Yamin, a resident of Khaggu Sarai Anjuman in Sambhal. Yamin alleged that his 24-year-old son, Alam, was shot dead by police on November 24, 2024, when he stepped out of his house to sell rusk. The petition named Anuj Chaudhary, Kotwali inspector Anuj Tomar, and other police personnel as accused.

article-image

The violence erupted on November 24, 2024, during a court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid, following claims by a Hindu side that the structure was earlier a temple. The clashes left four people dead and 29 police personnel injured. Police registered 12 FIRs and arrested 79 people, naming several political figures and hundreds of unidentified persons.

On June 18, a Special SIT filed a chargesheet against 23 accused, including SP MP Ziaurrahman Barq, while SP MLA’s son Suhail Iqbal was given a clean chit.

