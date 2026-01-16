 'No Party In World Has Demolished As Many Temples As BJP': Akhilesh Yadav On Demolition Drives Across State | VIDEO
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav launched a sharp attack on the BJP, alleging that no political party in the world has demolished as many temples as the ruling party. Citing demolition drives in Kashi’s Dal Mandi area, he accused the BJP of destroying heritage and livelihoods to favour its close associates, sparking protests among local traders.

Updated: Friday, January 16, 2026, 04:56 PM IST
X/@PiyushRai

Samajwadi Party (SP) president and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav on Friday launched a sharp attack on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), alleging that no political party in the world has collectively demolished as many temples as the BJP.

‘Learn From Europe, Protect Heritage’

Addressing a press conference, Yadav said India should take inspiration from countries that have preserved their historic cities.

“We should look at other countries like Venice and see how they have maintained their streets. There are many old cities in France, England and across Europe that have protected their heritage. That is the kind of work that should be done here as well,” he said.

‘Benaras Lost Many Ancient Temples’

Referring specifically to Varanasi, Yadav claimed extensive damage to religious heritage.

“The people of Benaras must know that there were many ancient temples there. No one on earth has demolished as many temples as the people of the Bharatiya Tripathi,” he alleged.

Dal Mandi Demolition Sparks Political Row

Earlier in the day, Yadav took to X to accuse the BJP of crushing the lives of residents and shopkeepers in Kashi’s Dal Mandi to benefit its close associates.

Dal Mandi, one of Kashi’s oldest and busiest traditional markets, is witnessing large-scale demolition under a road-widening project near the Kashi Vishwanath corridor. The move has triggered protests from local traders and drawn criticism from opposition parties.

‘BJP Loyal Only to Money,’ Says Yadav

“The BJP, in its bid to favour its companions, is crushing every household and shopkeeper in Kashi’s Dal Mandi. The public will not tolerate this oppression and injustice any longer,” Yadav said.

He further alleged that financial interests drive the ruling party.
“The BJP is loyal to no one except money. BJP leaders want power only to make money,” the SP chief claimed.

