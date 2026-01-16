Congress Alleges Mass Deletion Of Voters In Rajasthan Electoral Rolls

Former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot | Photo: PTI

Jaipur: As the deadline for submission of claims and objections under the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls approached in Rajasthan, the opposition Congress alleged mass deletion of Congress supporters and warned the officials to follow norms or be prepared to face the consequences.

Former CM Ashok Gehlot, in his post on X, said, “ Today is like a dark chapter for democracy in Rajasthan, which has exposed the BJP. The BJP government, intoxicated with power, has hatched a shameful conspiracy to manipulate the voter lists by misusing the administration.

Demanding an immediate action from the election commission, Gehlot said that the BJP has insulted the public and democracy with such audacity. This nefarious attempt was even made in his constituency, Sardarpura.

Gehlot wrote, "Under a well-planned conspiracy, BLOs (Booth Level Officers) were pressured through EROs (Electoral Registration Officers) to delete the names of voters with Congress ideology. Even Form-7 was pre-filled with data and handed over to the BLOs, which is a direct attack on the fair election process.

Warning the officials of action, Gehlot said, "I also want to clearly warn those officers who are violating the Constitution under pressure from the BJP that times change quickly. Governments will come and go, but if you act against the rules, your accountability will be ensured within the framework of the law, and strict action will be taken.

The president of the state unit of the party, Govind Singh Dotasara, accused the ruling BJP of submitting thousands of bulk, pre-printed applications overnight, calling it a direct attack on democracy and the fundamental right to vote.

Dotasra said that the Congress party cooperated fully with the Election Commission throughout the SIR process but alleged that as the deadline approached for filing objections, the BJP initiated a coordinated and illegal exercise to manipulate the voter list.

He claimed that the BJP’s central leadership engaged private companies to collect data on Congress supporters, critics of BJP policies, and participants in movements, and that applications were then filed to remove these individuals from the voter list. He also warned the officials of action as soon as Congress comes to power.