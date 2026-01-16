 VVMC Elections 2026: Dhananjay Singh’s Campaign Boosts Vasai–Virar Sweep
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaVVMC Elections 2026: Dhananjay Singh’s Campaign Boosts Vasai–Virar Sweep

VVMC Elections 2026: Dhananjay Singh’s Campaign Boosts Vasai–Virar Sweep

The Mahayuti alliance delivered a strong performance in Maharashtra’s municipal polls, including BMC. In Vasai–Virar, the alliance swept all four seats in Ward 18, a victory credited to former MP Dhananjay Singh’s intensive campaign. Celebrations erupted as BJP also emerged dominant across major civic bodies statewide.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, January 16, 2026, 06:51 PM IST
article-image
Dhananjaya Singh, former BJP MP |

The results of municipal corporation elections across Maharashtra are being declared, with the ruling Mahayuti alliance—comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena heading towards a historic performance, particularly in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). While the BMC outcome has dominated political discourse, the results from the Vasai–Virar Municipal Corporation (VVMC) have drawn special attention due to an unexpected political influence.

In Ward No. 18 of the Vasai–Virar Municipal Corporation, the Mahayuti registered a clean sweep by winning all four seats. Political observers have attributed this significant victory largely to the high-impact campaign led by former MP Dhananjay Singh from Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh. Singh conducted a series of roadshows and aggressive outreach programmes in the area, which reportedly energised voters and consolidated support for the alliance.

Read Also
VVMC Elections 2026: Aspirant Rush Continues Despite Ticket Uncertainty; Over 1,277 Nomination Forms...
article-image

The Vasai–Virar region has a sizeable population of voters with roots in eastern Uttar Pradesh. Local candidates are said to have strategically invited Singh to campaign, aiming to connect with this voter base. His appeal appears to have translated into strong voter turnout and visible support at polling booths.

Following the declaration of results, celebrations broke out among Mahayuti workers and Dhananjay Singh’s supporters, with victory processions and slogans echoing across the locality.

FPJ Shorts
VIDEO: Babar Azam's ANGRY REACTION Goes Viral After Steve Smith Refuses Single, Gets Out Next Over In BBL Clash
VIDEO: Babar Azam's ANGRY REACTION Goes Viral After Steve Smith Refuses Single, Gets Out Next Over In BBL Clash
'People Voted For Honesty, Development': Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis On Mahayuti Wins | VIDEO
'People Voted For Honesty, Development': Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis On Mahayuti Wins | VIDEO
Bombay HC And Mumbai Local Courts Receive Bomb Threat Emails, Found To Be Hoax
Bombay HC And Mumbai Local Courts Receive Bomb Threat Emails, Found To Be Hoax
Odisha Govt Orders Review Of Teachers, Seeks List Of Non-Performers
Odisha Govt Orders Review Of Teachers, Seeks List Of Non-Performers

A broader look at the results indicates that the BJP has emerged as the dominant force across BMC and 29 other municipal corporations, posting strong performances from Nagpur to Pune. In contrast, the political strategy of the “Thackeray brothers”—Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray—has been viewed by analysts as ineffective in this election cycle.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VVMC Elections 2026: Dhananjay Singh’s Campaign Boosts Vasai–Virar Sweep
VVMC Elections 2026: Dhananjay Singh’s Campaign Boosts Vasai–Virar Sweep
Kerala Man Fall Asleep While Drying 370 Grams Ganja On Kozhikode Beach; Arrested | VIDEO
Kerala Man Fall Asleep While Drying 370 Grams Ganja On Kozhikode Beach; Arrested | VIDEO
Jammu & Kashmir: 3 Terrorist Hideouts Busted In Kathua’s Billawar During Joint Security Operation
Jammu & Kashmir: 3 Terrorist Hideouts Busted In Kathua’s Billawar During Joint Security Operation
Video - Muslim Man Wearing 'Taqiyah' Rinses Mouth At Golden Temple's Sarovar; Internet Divided
Video - Muslim Man Wearing 'Taqiyah' Rinses Mouth At Golden Temple's Sarovar; Internet Divided
Sikkim State Lottery Result: January 16, 2026, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...
Sikkim State Lottery Result: January 16, 2026, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...