VVMC Elections 2026: Dhananjay Singh’s Campaign Boosts Vasai–Virar Sweep

The results of municipal corporation elections across Maharashtra are being declared, with the ruling Mahayuti alliance—comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena heading towards a historic performance, particularly in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). While the BMC outcome has dominated political discourse, the results from the Vasai–Virar Municipal Corporation (VVMC) have drawn special attention due to an unexpected political influence.

In Ward No. 18 of the Vasai–Virar Municipal Corporation, the Mahayuti registered a clean sweep by winning all four seats. Political observers have attributed this significant victory largely to the high-impact campaign led by former MP Dhananjay Singh from Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh. Singh conducted a series of roadshows and aggressive outreach programmes in the area, which reportedly energised voters and consolidated support for the alliance.

The Vasai–Virar region has a sizeable population of voters with roots in eastern Uttar Pradesh. Local candidates are said to have strategically invited Singh to campaign, aiming to connect with this voter base. His appeal appears to have translated into strong voter turnout and visible support at polling booths.

Following the declaration of results, celebrations broke out among Mahayuti workers and Dhananjay Singh’s supporters, with victory processions and slogans echoing across the locality.

A broader look at the results indicates that the BJP has emerged as the dominant force across BMC and 29 other municipal corporations, posting strong performances from Nagpur to Pune. In contrast, the political strategy of the “Thackeray brothers”—Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray—has been viewed by analysts as ineffective in this election cycle.