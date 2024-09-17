 'Paise Yeh Log Double...': Archana Puran Singh Reveals Earning Less Than The Great Indian Kapil Show Cast Members
Archana Puran Singh, who is seen as the judge of the comedy series The Great Indian Kapil Show, is currently gearing up for its second season on Netflix.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, September 17, 2024, 08:24 PM IST
The Great Indian Kapil Show will be back with its second season on Netflix. Archana Puran Singh, who is seen as the judge of the comedy series, recently revealed that she is getting paid lesser than the other cast members including Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, and Rajiv Thakur, among others.

Speaking to Siddharth Kannan, Kiku was asked if he feels bad about the effort he puts into wearing costumes, elaborate makeup, preparing lines, and performing on stage, while Archana earns by simply sitting and laughing. Archana quickly responded, “Paise ye log double le jate hai. Toh sahi hai na mehnat karo bhai. (These people earn double the money, so they must do the hard work).”

"I’m getting paid to laugh, and they’re getting paid for their hard work. Some get paid for their beauty, others for their talent, but I get paid for all of that," she added.

Archana also shared some awkward moments when people approach her in real life, asking her to laugh loudly. She mentioned that she doesn't laugh alone like a mad person. Calling it 'irritating', she added, "Sometimes, people meet me while I’m shopping and say, ‘Aree Archana ji, aap has nahi rahi‘ (You’re not laughing, Archana ji). It’s so irritating.

"Some have even asked me to laugh loudly when they’re clicking a photo. I’m not a mad person, and I’ve walked away from such situations," concluded Archana.

The Great Indian Kapil Show's second season will premiere on  21 September. It will feature celebrities including Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Saif Ali Khan, Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, stars of The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives, and Rohit Sharma, among others.

