'More Salman Khan Than Salman Himself,' Netizens Heap Praises On Sunil Grover For Apt Mimickry Of Actor On The Great Indian Kapil Show

One of the most versatile actors and comedians and often a saving grace for Kapil Sharma's lack luster episodes on his show, Sunil Grover is being lauded yet again and this time it is for his mimickry of Salman Khan in the finale episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show. In the final sketch on the show, while Krushna Abhishek dressed up as Shahrukh Khan from Jawan, Sunil decided to portray Salman Khan from the controversial reality show Bigg Boss.

Minutes into the act, Sunil's performance left not just the viewers but even the guests Kartik Aryan and his mother Mala Tiwari stunned. The way the comedian picked up Salman's mannerisms were so on point that if you'd not watch the visuals and hear only the audio, you will not be able to say that it is not Salman.

Sunil Grover is more Salman than Salman himself 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/4SoAlOh1AL — Shubh (@kadaipaneeeer) June 23, 2024

Heaping praises on the actor's performance, netiznes lauded him and called him one of the greatest performers. A few others also stated that the actor is way more talented than Kapil Sharma himself.

A user called him more dangerous than AI, another stated that Sunil is more Salman than Salman himself.

Have a look at a few tweets below:

Sunil Grover is India’s best comic artist. Here he captures Salman Khan’s mannerism like no one else could do.. watch and appreciate 👏👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/HQgJH9bG5e — Nakul Malhotra (@MalhotraNakul) June 26, 2024

Sunil Grover is more dangerous than AI 😂❤️ pic.twitter.com/6HYC1PovyP — ᴊᴀɪᴜ (@JaideepPtdr1) June 23, 2024

Unpopular opinion: Sunil Grover is a more talented and versatile actor-comedian than Kapil Sharma pic.twitter.com/qkRamPFnHZ — Fenil Kothari (@fenilkothari) May 30, 2024

Well, the actor is known for his characters like Dr. Mashoor Gulati, Guthi and more. While the first season of The Kapil Sharma Show has come to an end, both Sunil and Kapil had announced the second season soon too.