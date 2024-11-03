'Would Ananya Or Janhvi Be Asked...' Sunil Grover Aka Dafli Criticised For Teasing Triptii Dimri About Animal's Bold Scenes On TGIKS (VIDEO)

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, starring Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri and Vidya Balan along with director Anees Bazmee, graced the latest episode of The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show to promote their horror-comedy film. Now, a video from the episode is going viral, where Sunil Grover's character Dafli was seen asking Dimri about her bold scenes with Ranbir Kapoor in the 2023 released Animal.

The clip begins with Grover, aka Dafli, asking, "Aap ho jo Aminal (Animal) picture mein thi?" The actress responds, "Ji main hi thi. Dekha, maine aapne kya kya bola hai mere bareme." Furthermore, Dafli questions, "Yeh jo aapne Ranbir Kapoor ke saath kiya hai, I hope woh sirf shooting thi; aise asli mein toh kuch nahi tha na?" Dimri laughs and denies that it was not real.

Check out the video:

However, this did not sit well with netizens, who criticised Sunil Grover and the makers of the show for asking such 'uncomfortable' questions to Dimri. While some even defended stating that as per the concept Sunil's character plays Ranbir's wife. In the past, Grover also did a suhagraat and wedding scene with Ranbir on the show.

A user commented, "They won't dare to ask something like this to nepos and try their best to sideline outsiders, Bwood will never change (they've already lost their rep lol)." While another added, "I feel bad for Tripti. It’s so clear that she wants everyone to get over that role it’s been so long. Sachme wohi atke hue hai."

A third comment read, "Tripti is sweet and calm. She took it so sportingly. Would this question be asked if she was Ananya or Jahnvi? But I don't recall anything negative or weird asked to her when she was on the show."

Take a look at reactions:

Meanwhile, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 clashed with Rohit Shetty's directorial Singham Again, starring Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Arjun Kapoor, among others.