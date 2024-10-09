 Triptii Dimri Says Bulbbul Director Kept Apologising To Her After Intense Rape Scene: 'She Would Sit Next To Me & Cry'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentTriptii Dimri Says Bulbbul Director Kept Apologising To Her After Intense Rape Scene: 'She Would Sit Next To Me & Cry'

Triptii Dimri Says Bulbbul Director Kept Apologising To Her After Intense Rape Scene: 'She Would Sit Next To Me & Cry'

Triptii Dimri recalled how several people had advised her against doing the horror film Bulbbul, which was released in 2020.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Wednesday, October 09, 2024, 04:31 PM IST
article-image
Triptii Dimri Says Bulbbul Director Kept Apologising To Her After Intense Rape Scene | Photo Via: Ranveer Allahbadia YouTube

Triptii Dimri, who made her acting debut with Sridevi's Mom, gained widespread recognition after the release of Bulbbul, which premiered on Netflix in 2020. Recently, the 30-year-old shared that many people had advised her against doing Bulbbul, but despite this, she took the role and proved her versatility as an actress.

Speaking to Ranveer Allahbadia on his podcast, she recalled that the director Anvita Dutt Guptan would frequently apologise to her after filming intense rape scenes. She said, "The rape scenes were very intense. Baatein karte time scene ke bareme aise lagta hai, 'Normal hai. Ho jayega yeh.' But when you actually live that moment in that scene, alag level ka darr aata hai. As an actor, you are aware that you can't run away from it."

"It was very scary, weird, but I have to give it to Rahul Bose for making me feel very comfortable. Like, as soon as the scene would cut, he would change the topic or start playing games with me. So, I am not thinking about what is actually happening in the scene. My director would come, sit next to me after every scene and cry. She would apologise, saying, 'I am sorry; I am putting you through this, but it is just for the film,'" added Dimri.

Read Also
Triptii Dimri Breaks Silence On Animal Backlash: ‘We Get To Live Through Different Experiences In...
article-image

Further, Triptii said that whenever she would hear the story of Bulbbul, she would get goosebumps. "Jab mera selection hua that, sabne bola tha 'Mat karna' because Laila Majnu had released it and it was not a hit. A lot of times, I was heartbroken. So, I started doing catalog shoots for money. I was like shit, 'Life is back to square one.' I started giving auditions again; during this, Bulbbul's audition came."

FPJ Shorts
After Congress' Defeat In Haryana, Ally Shiv Sena (UBT) Gets Upper Hand In Maharashtra, Gives 'Reality Check' Messages As Assembly Polls Near
After Congress' Defeat In Haryana, Ally Shiv Sena (UBT) Gets Upper Hand In Maharashtra, Gives 'Reality Check' Messages As Assembly Polls Near
RRB NTPC Recruitment 2024: Registration Window Extended For 11,558 Vacancies
RRB NTPC Recruitment 2024: Registration Window Extended For 11,558 Vacancies
Viral Video: Rohit Sharma Spotted Running Away From Fans Towards His Car As They Chase Team India Skipper For Selfies
Viral Video: Rohit Sharma Spotted Running Away From Fans Towards His Car As They Chase Team India Skipper For Selfies
MAHADISCOM Releases Admit Cards For MSEDCL Junior Assistant Exam 2024 – Download Now!
MAHADISCOM Releases Admit Cards For MSEDCL Junior Assistant Exam 2024 – Download Now!

The actress revealed that, as a 23-year-old, she did not want to play a role, who wears a saree and heavy jewellery, but still she chose to give the audition and got selected eventually.

Triptii added, "People asked me not to do it because they were like, 'You have done a theatrical; why do you want to do a smaller film? Don't put all your eggs in one basket. Try something else.' Later, I was informed that I had been selected and was asked to meet the director. When I met Anvita Dutt Guptan and she narrated the whole story, immediately I told her, 'I am doing it. I don't care.'"

Read Also
'Sense Of Freedom Has Gone Away': Triptii Dimri Admits On Missing Her Freedom After Animal's Success
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Triptii Dimri Says Bulbbul Director Kept Apologising To Her After Intense Rape Scene: 'She Would Sit...

Triptii Dimri Says Bulbbul Director Kept Apologising To Her After Intense Rape Scene: 'She Would Sit...

Ajaz Khan To Be Summoned By Mumbai Police After His Staff's Arrest In Connection With MDMA Drug...

Ajaz Khan To Be Summoned By Mumbai Police After His Staff's Arrest In Connection With MDMA Drug...

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Trailer: Kartik Aaryan's Rooh Baba To Clash With Not One But Two Manjulikas

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Trailer: Kartik Aaryan's Rooh Baba To Clash With Not One But Two Manjulikas

Anupamaa's Madalsa Sharma On Rise In Animal Abuse: 'People Feed Strays But No One Cares For Them'...

Anupamaa's Madalsa Sharma On Rise In Animal Abuse: 'People Feed Strays But No One Cares For Them'...

Bigg Boss 18 Promo: Gunratna Sadavarte Schooled By BB For Giving His Number To Hema Sharma, Former...

Bigg Boss 18 Promo: Gunratna Sadavarte Schooled By BB For Giving His Number To Hema Sharma, Former...