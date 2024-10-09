Triptii Dimri Says Bulbbul Director Kept Apologising To Her After Intense Rape Scene: 'She Would Sit Next To Me & Cry'

Triptii Dimri Says Bulbbul Director Kept Apologising To Her After Intense Rape Scene | Photo Via: Ranveer Allahbadia YouTube

Triptii Dimri, who made her acting debut with Sridevi's Mom, gained widespread recognition after the release of Bulbbul, which premiered on Netflix in 2020. Recently, the 30-year-old shared that many people had advised her against doing Bulbbul, but despite this, she took the role and proved her versatility as an actress.

Speaking to Ranveer Allahbadia on his podcast, she recalled that the director Anvita Dutt Guptan would frequently apologise to her after filming intense rape scenes. She said, "The rape scenes were very intense. Baatein karte time scene ke bareme aise lagta hai, 'Normal hai. Ho jayega yeh.' But when you actually live that moment in that scene, alag level ka darr aata hai. As an actor, you are aware that you can't run away from it."

"It was very scary, weird, but I have to give it to Rahul Bose for making me feel very comfortable. Like, as soon as the scene would cut, he would change the topic or start playing games with me. So, I am not thinking about what is actually happening in the scene. My director would come, sit next to me after every scene and cry. She would apologise, saying, 'I am sorry; I am putting you through this, but it is just for the film,'" added Dimri.

Further, Triptii said that whenever she would hear the story of Bulbbul, she would get goosebumps. "Jab mera selection hua that, sabne bola tha 'Mat karna' because Laila Majnu had released it and it was not a hit. A lot of times, I was heartbroken. So, I started doing catalog shoots for money. I was like shit, 'Life is back to square one.' I started giving auditions again; during this, Bulbbul's audition came."

The actress revealed that, as a 23-year-old, she did not want to play a role, who wears a saree and heavy jewellery, but still she chose to give the audition and got selected eventually.

Triptii added, "People asked me not to do it because they were like, 'You have done a theatrical; why do you want to do a smaller film? Don't put all your eggs in one basket. Try something else.' Later, I was informed that I had been selected and was asked to meet the director. When I met Anvita Dutt Guptan and she narrated the whole story, immediately I told her, 'I am doing it. I don't care.'"