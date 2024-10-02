'Sense Of Freedom Has Gone Away': Triptii Dimri Admits On Missing Her Freedom After Animal's Success

Triptii Dimri's fame has grown leaps and bounds after the success of her film Animal. While the actress has signed films back to back post the success of the film, in a recent media interaction, Triptii reveals how she misses her freedom now.

The actress who is all set to woo the audience once again with her upcoming film 'Vicky aur Vidya ka wo wala video,' speaking to Hollywood Reporter opens up on how success has come to her at the cost of her freedom. The Animal fame states that one does want fame but she also loves her freedom and that she misses being 'free.' Triptii says, ''One wants fame, but I love my freedom too. I love going for long walks. I love chilling with my friends without getting bothered about other things, but now that this has happened, things have changed. I’m not free anymore. The sense of freedom has kind of gone away.''

Further remembering her 'carefree days' of walking on Carter road, the actress states that she is still adjusting to this new reality and that the activities she used to do in a very carefree way before, she has to do them with caution now. Triptii says, ''I have to be very careful. So that is one part that I miss a lot. But other than that, everything looks very good.''

For the uninformed, Triptii will next be seen in 'Vicky Vidya Ka Wo Wala Video,' opposite Rajkumar Rao. The film will compete with Alia Bhatt starrer Jigra on the big screens. On the work front, the actress has completed the shoot for 4 films last year.