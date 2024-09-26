Triptii Dimri Breaks Silence On Animal Backlash: ‘We Get To Live Through Different Experiences In One Lifetime'

Actor Triptii Dimri faced a lot of criticism for the film Animal with Ranbir Kapoor. She recently talked about being the lead in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film and the backlash that she has faced after its release. In the film, she played the role of Zoya Riaz.

During India Today Mumbai Conclave 2024, she was a part of the session ‘Struggles to Stardom: The Untold Story of My Bollywood Breakthrough'. In which she addressed the media and spoke about why she opted for the role in the film. Triptii said, "For me, I don't like staying in my comfort zone. With Bulbbul and Qala, I found that comfort, and while I love drama, being on those sets always energised me. However, when Animal came along, I found it truly challenging."

She added that, as an actor, it was important for her to take a challenging role. Triptii said, "Every time I get a role, I feel like it's both scary and challenging. That's exactly how I felt when Sandeep Sir explained Zoya's character to me. She seemed both brave and innocent at the same time, and that excited me. I’m always looking for roles that offer something different."

Furthermore, the actress expressed that she would approach the character the way she did and would do it in the same way as it explores different shades, 'good, bad, and even ugly' as humans. "I feel that films allow us to explore these sides. Acting lets us experience a wide range of emotions, and I consider actors lucky because we get to live through so many different experiences in one lifetime," she added.

On the work front, Triptii was last seen in Bad Newz, co-starring Vicky Kaushal. She will be next seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 with Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan in the lead roles. The film will be released on November 1.