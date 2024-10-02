 Triptii Dimri DENIES Skipping Jaipur Event, Charging ₹5 Lakh After Organisers Vandalise Her Poster: 'Honoured All Professional Obligations'
A group of people on Tuesday claimed that Triptii was supposed to attend a Nari Shakti event by FICCI FLO at a Jaipur hotel and even charged Rs 5.5 lakh for it, but skipped it at the last minute

Sagarika Choudhary Updated: Wednesday, October 02, 2024, 12:46 PM IST
article-image

Bollywood actress Triptii Dimri clarified on Wednesday that she did not skip any event in Jaipur after promising to attend and also did not charge any money for it, as was claimed by a bunch of people. On Tuesday, a group of women vandalised Triptii's poster and claimed that the actress was supposed to attend an event in Jaipur and even took Rs 5 lakh for it, but never showed up.

Triptii's team issued an official statement on Wednesday, denying all the claims. "During the ongoing promotional campaign for her film Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, Triptii Dimri fully honoured her professional obligations, attending all scheduled events and sessions related to the film," the statement read.

It further mentioned, "Notably, she did not participate or commit to participate in any personal appearances or events beyond her promotional duties. It's important to clarify that no additional fees or payments were accepted for her involvement in these activities."

article-image

For those unversed, a group of people on Tuesday claimed that Triptii was supposed to attend a Nari Shakti event by FICCI FLO at a Jaipur hotel. The organisers alleged that she charged over Rs 5.5 lakh for the event, and she was also paid a major chunk of the remuneration. Despite all of this, the actress did not show up at the event, leaving the organisers high and dry.

The angry organisers were then seen vandalising a poster of Triptii and smearing black ink on her picture. They also threatened to take legal action on the actress for "cheating" them and said that they will boycott her upcoming film, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video.

article-image

On the work front, Triptii's Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video is slated to release on October 11, 2024. It also stars Rajkummar Rao, Mallika Sherawat and Vijay Raaz in key roles.

Besides, she also has Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, co-starring Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit. The film is scheduled for a Diwali release.

