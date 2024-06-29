Nana Patekar Talks About Smoking 60 Cigarettes A Day After Losing His 2-Year-Old Differently-Abled Son

Nana Patekar | Facebook

Veteran actor Nana Patekar has always been vocal about his life and events. He took a trip down memory lane and spoke about his personal life and the heavy losses that he has faced. In his recent interview, the welcome actor recalled his personal loss by losing an elder brother and a young son.

He also revealed that his mother, who recently passed away at the age of 99, was angry often angry him, and used to hit him, since he blamed him for his demise as during his teenage he lost him when he fell out from a building.

Here's What He Revealed

In an interview with The Lallantop, Nana Patekar also revealed that he lost his two-year-old son, who was born with many disabilities. Speaking about it he said, “My elder son was born with a cleft palate, he also had difficulty seeing through one eye. The first thought that ran through my mind when I’d see him like this was, ‘What will people think about me, that my son looks like this’. Imagine what a terrible man I am. My first worry was what people would say about me, not him."

Nana Patekar stated that his baby boy was named after the angriest rishi 'Durvasa'. His demise taught him a lot of things. He has become stronger with time, he does not let sadness overpower him. He also revealed that he never cried and during those times it was hard for him and he would constantly smoke.

The Krantiveer actor stated, “At that time, I used to smoke about 60 cigarettes a day. I even smoked while bathing. But it’s a very bad thing. No one would sit in my car because of the foul smell. I never drank alcohol much, but I smoked a lot."

Read Also Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole Slams Budget For Hollow Promises

Nana Patekar also stated that with time he has tried to control and have hold over his behaviour and temper issues but often goes back to square one.

On the work front, Nana was last seen in The Vaccine War. Now, the actor is all set for his next Anil Sharma’s Journey. The family drama film is about a father and son who go on a pilgrimage to Varanasi.