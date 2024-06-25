 'He Hasn't Worked With Me Again': Nana Patekar Opens Up About His Clash With Sanjay Leela Bhansali On Khamoshi Set
'He Hasn't Worked With Me Again': Nana Patekar Opens Up About His Clash With Sanjay Leela Bhansali On Khamoshi Set

Nana Patekar stated he had a heated argument with Sanjay Leela Bhansali over a scene in Khamoshi

Manisha Karki
Updated: Tuesday, June 25, 2024, 03:47 PM IST
Veteran actor Nana Patekar recently opened up about working with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali in the film Khamoshi: The Musical. He stated that they had a debate over a scene, which caused tension on the set. Nana claimed that he still battles to manage his wrath, and there have been tales of Bhansali having temper issues.

Nana spoke with The Lallantop about his anger issues and a confrontation with Sanjay Leela Bhansali on the sets of Khamoshi. He recounted an instance when he fought with Bhansali about a scene, and said, “It wasn’t just one argument, there were many. But Sanjay is a good director. In the scene, my wife has a heart attack. I’m playing cards with my back to her. She’s behind me. We are both deaf, of course.”

Nana remarked that he wanted Bhansali to provide him with logical reasoning that would allow him to come around on his own. He said, “How would I know what’s happening behind my back? Sanjay wanted me to turn. He said that there is an unspoken bond that a couple shares, but this wasn’t a strong enough reason for me to understand the scene. I said I needed a concrete reason. And then…He hasn’t worked with me again.”

“Perhaps I stepped out of line. But I feel relationships shouldn’t be limited to work. We should remain friends even after our work together is over. That’s how I would prefer it to be. Films come and go, but our memories stay with us forever,” he concluded.

Released in 1996, Khamoshi also starred Salman Khan, Manisha Koirala, and Seema Biswas. Nana and Seema played mute and deaf characters in this film.

