Tanushree Dutta On Nana Patekar's Response To MeToo Allegations After 6 Years: 'He's Scared, His Bollywood Supporter Base Has Dwindled'

Nana Patekar recently reacted to Tanushree Dutta's MeToo allegations, stating he is not angered or bothered by her claims of sexual harassment on the sets of the 2008 film Horn Ok Pleassss. "I don't know what was it about. Kuch hua hota toh hum batate," added Patekar.

Reacting to Nana's remark, Tanushree slammed him and called the actor a 'pathological liar.' In an interview with Times Now, the actress said that the whole world knows that Patekar is a 'big liar.'

She added that Nana responded to the MeToo allegations after six years because he might be aware that she is contemplating filing another FIR against him for conspiracy to murder, criminal intimidation, threat, stalking and causing physical harm.

The actress added that Nana is scared as his support base in Bollywood has dwindled.

"All those who supported him are either bankrupt or have sidelined him. People can see through his manipulations now and thus he comes up with another major gaslight. Responding to a six-year-old allegation! Nana Patekar is a pathological liar," said Dutta.

Tanushree expressed that her biggest regret in life was performing a song in Horn Ok Pleassss with a flop character artist who was professionally finished and whom nobody cared about.

"Today the whole of Mumbai knows how I was framed and mentally tortured by this Nana Patekar. He is getting exposed totally even in his own circle...thus this is his way to cover up another scandal...one that involves a conspiracy to finish me off," concluded Dutta.