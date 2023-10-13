Tanushree Dutta Files FIR Against Rakhi Sawant For 'Psychological Trauma': 'Couldn't Get Married Because Of Her'

Photo Via Instagram

Bigg Boss fame Rakhi Sawant has landed into legal trouble now after Tanushree Dutta filed an FIR against her at Oshiwara Police Station for causing 'psychological trauma' during the Me Too Movement in 2018.

Addressing the media outside the police station, she revealed that there are many penal codes added to the FIR based on multiple reasons. "We have made a record of each and every statement that she made against me. This time, she won't be spared. Now that the process has begun, they will take action soon, and I have provided them with the whole background," she added.

Tanushree revealed that she went through a lot of emotional and psychological trauma because of Rakhi. The actress said that Sawant had said terrible things about her, and she couldn't take it. "Rakhi has a new drama every year to stay in the limelight. She ruined my whole reputation. She attacked my personal life; I couldn't get married because of her. Rakhi kept pestering me for the longest time," said Dutta.

Further, Tanushree revealed why she revealed what made her so late to take any action against Rakhi. She said that she was awake already, and she had filed a complaint against Nana Patekar in 2008 and 2018 too.

"Rakhi had made me so unwell and weak because of her cheap videos and allegations against me in 2018. Now that I am back and I have time to take things legal, I will make sure Rakhi gets penalised for everything she has done to me. I admit, earlier I couldn't deal with her aggression, but now I will,” Tanushree concluded.