 Tanushree Dutta Files FIR Against Rakhi Sawant For 'Psychological Trauma': 'Couldn't Get Married Because Of Her'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentTanushree Dutta Files FIR Against Rakhi Sawant For 'Psychological Trauma': 'Couldn't Get Married Because Of Her'

Tanushree Dutta Files FIR Against Rakhi Sawant For 'Psychological Trauma': 'Couldn't Get Married Because Of Her'

Tanushree Dutta accused Rakhi Sawant of causing psychological trauma during the Me Too Movement in 2018.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, October 13, 2023, 04:57 PM IST
article-image
Photo Via Instagram

Bigg Boss fame Rakhi Sawant has landed into legal trouble now after Tanushree Dutta filed an FIR against her at Oshiwara Police Station for causing 'psychological trauma' during the Me Too Movement in 2018.

Addressing the media outside the police station, she revealed that there are many penal codes added to the FIR based on multiple reasons. "We have made a record of each and every statement that she made against me. This time, she won't be spared. Now that the process has begun, they will take action soon, and I have provided them with the whole background," she added.

Read Also
Tanushree Dutta reacts to Sajid Khan's participation in Bigg Boss 16: 'I am appalled, will never...
article-image

Tanushree revealed that she went through a lot of emotional and psychological trauma because of Rakhi. The actress said that Sawant had said terrible things about her, and she couldn't take it. "Rakhi has a new drama every year to stay in the limelight. She ruined my whole reputation. She attacked my personal life; I couldn't get married because of her. Rakhi kept pestering me for the longest time," said Dutta.

Further, Tanushree revealed why she revealed what made her so late to take any action against Rakhi. She said that she was awake already, and she had filed a complaint against Nana Patekar in 2008 and 2018 too.

"Rakhi had made me so unwell and weak because of her cheap videos and allegations against me in 2018. Now that I am back and I have time to take things legal, I will make sure Rakhi gets penalised for everything she has done to me. I admit, earlier I couldn't deal with her aggression, but now I will,” Tanushree concluded.

Read Also
Tanushree Dutta: 'If anything happens to me, Nana Patekar and his Bollywood Mafia friends are...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: Vicky Kaushal Says Sam Bahadur Is 'Sandwiched' Between Wife Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3 & Merry...

WATCH: Vicky Kaushal Says Sam Bahadur Is 'Sandwiched' Between Wife Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3 & Merry...

Vicky Kaushal Reveals Meghna Gulzar Told Him About Sam Bahadur On Raazi Sets: 'Thought I Wouldn't...

Vicky Kaushal Reveals Meghna Gulzar Told Him About Sam Bahadur On Raazi Sets: 'Thought I Wouldn't...

Video: Jennifer Aniston's Hot & Steamy Sex Scene From The Morning Show Goes Viral

Video: Jennifer Aniston's Hot & Steamy Sex Scene From The Morning Show Goes Viral

Tanushree Dutta Files FIR Against Rakhi Sawant For 'Psychological Trauma': 'Couldn't Get Married...

Tanushree Dutta Files FIR Against Rakhi Sawant For 'Psychological Trauma': 'Couldn't Get Married...

Bigg Boss Lovers Who Broke Up After Show: From Gauahar-Kushal To Shamita-Raqesh

Bigg Boss Lovers Who Broke Up After Show: From Gauahar-Kushal To Shamita-Raqesh