'I Knew It Was All A Lie' : Nana Patekar Breaks Silence On Tanushree Dutta's 'Me Too' Allegations

Actress Tanushree Dutta caused a social media storm in 2018 when she accused Veteran actor Nana Patekar of sexual harassment, which kickstarted the 'Me Too' movement in India. Now almost after six years, Nana talked about the allegation that Tanushree made against him while they were filming a song of Horn Ok Please in 2008.

Here's What Nana Stated

In an interview with The Lallantop, Nana revealed that all her allegations are false and that's the reason he is calm and non-reactive.

"I knew that it was all a lie. That's why I didn't get angry. When everything was a lie, why should I be angry? And all those things are old. They have happened. What can we talk about them? Everyone knew the truth. What could I say at that time when nothing like this happened? Suddenly, someone says that you did this, you did that. What would I have answered to all these things? Should I have said that I didn't do this? I know the truth that I didn't do anything."

Tanushree's Allegation Against Nana Patekar

In 2018, Tanushree started the Me Too movement in India by making sexual harassment allegations against Nana Patekar, choreographer Ganesh Acharya, and director Vivek Agnihotri for misbehaving with her while filming Horn Ok Please.

Tanushree revealed in her official statement that Nana sexually abused her during the filming of a song. According to her, the track was for a single actor shot but Nana used to be on sets without any reason.

In 2022, speaking about the allegation, she stated to the Hindustan Times, “A lot of stuff has happened since I came back to India. I am trying to resurrect my career, and people are interested in working with me, despite the image that these Bollywood mafias have portrayed as being difficult… I am getting offers for films as well as web projects, in fact signed some also, but have noticed none materialise. All of a sudden, the producers or director go in incognito mode, or sponsors drop.”