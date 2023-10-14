 Tanushree Dutta On Filing FIR Against Rakhi Sawant: 'She Made Baseless Allegations That Put Me..' (WATCH)
Tanushree Dutta On Filing FIR Against Rakhi Sawant: 'She Made Baseless Allegations That Put Me..' (WATCH)

Tanushree Dutta On Filing FIR Against Rakhi Sawant: 'She Made Baseless Allegations That Put Me..' (WATCH)

Earlier Tanushree Dutta revealed that she has filed an FIR against Rakhi Sawant for causing 'psychological trauma.'

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, October 14, 2023, 08:36 PM IST
Tanushree Dutta recently revealed that she has filed an FIR against Rakhi Sawant for causing 'psychological trauma.' A few days back, she had also penned a lengthy note on her Instagram handle and stated that she would also file a defamation case against her for making false allegations during the Me Too Movement in 2018.

Just a while back, Tanushree spoke to ANI regarding the same and said, "Our process of filing an FIR is continued. Today we will complete the FIR. Rakhi Sawant had made 5-6 videos where she made false & baseless allegations that put me in distress...She had admitted that she had got money to do those press conferences...I do not consider her apology video genuine."

Earlier, Dutta had claimed that she could get married because of Rakhi as she went through a lot of emotional and psychological trauma. She said that Sawant had said terrible things about her, and she couldn't take it. The actress added that Rakhi has a new drama every year to stay in the limelight.

"She ruined my whole reputation. She attacked my personal life; I couldn't get married because of her. Rakhi kept pestering me for the longest time," said Dutta.

Meanwhile, Rakhi is yet to respond to Tanushree's claims and FIR.

