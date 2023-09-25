 Rakhi Sawant Reaches Estranged Husband Adil Durrani's Residence On JCB; Video Goes Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentRakhi Sawant Reaches Estranged Husband Adil Durrani's Residence On JCB; Video Goes Viral

Rakhi Sawant Reaches Estranged Husband Adil Durrani's Residence On JCB; Video Goes Viral

Rakhi married Adil Durrani in 2022 and she had then converted to Islam and changed her name to Fatima

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, September 25, 2023, 01:59 PM IST
article-image

Actress and former Bigg Boss contestant Rakhi Sawant has constantly been in news because of her ugly spat with estranged husband Adil Durrani. The ex-couple is embroiled in a heated exchange of accusations.

Rakhi has been taking potshots at Adil and the Main Hoon Na actress recently visited his Mysuru residence. A video has gone viral on social media in which Rakhi is seen arriving on a JCB.

She is seen wearing a blue kurti and white oversized jacked. Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani shared the video and wrote in the caption, "Rakhi Sawant reaches her in law’s house in JCB." However, it is not known why Rakhi visited Adil's house.

Check out the video here:

Soon after the video was posted on Instagram, fans trolled Rakhi for her act. "Pls koi jake JCB ulta krva do," a user commented.

Another wrote in the comments section, "Jcb ...pr .chudail."

"Jcb ka kaam h kachra saaf krna or wo apna kaam kr rhi h," read another comment.

Rakhi had married boyfriend Adil Khan Durrani in 2022 in a traditional nikaah ceremony, and she had then converted to Islam and changed her name to Fatima.

Earlier this year, Rakhi filed for divorce from Adil on the grounds of cheating and domestic violence. After spending several days in jail, Adil stepped out and made shocking claims that Rakhi had levelled false rape charges against him.

However, Rakhi denied his claims and alleged that Adil cheated on her and she found him having sexual relations with multiple men and women. She accused him of sexual harassment and also said that he sold her nude videos for lakhs of rupees in Dubai.

A couple of weeks back, Rakhi embarked on Umrah. She even shared videos on her social media handle in which she was seen crying and pleading Allah for justice at Mecca.

Read Also
'Losers Taking Islam For Granted': Did Gauahar Khan Take A Dig At Rakhi Sawant Performing Umrah?
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mission Raniganj Trailer: Witness The Glimpse Of Most Thrilling Rescue Starring Akshay Kumar,...

Mission Raniganj Trailer: Witness The Glimpse Of Most Thrilling Rescue Starring Akshay Kumar,...

Shailesh Lodha Says Taarak Mehta Producer Asit Modi Called Everyone On Show 'Servants': 'His...

Shailesh Lodha Says Taarak Mehta Producer Asit Modi Called Everyone On Show 'Servants': 'His...

PHOTOS: Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha Make FIRST Public Appearance As Newlyweds

PHOTOS: Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha Make FIRST Public Appearance As Newlyweds

Rakhi Sawant Reaches Estranged Husband Adil Durrani's Residence On JCB; Video Goes Viral

Rakhi Sawant Reaches Estranged Husband Adil Durrani's Residence On JCB; Video Goes Viral

Priyanka Chopra's Mom Madhu Reveals Real Reason Behind Actress Skipping Parineeti Chopra-Raghav...

Priyanka Chopra's Mom Madhu Reveals Real Reason Behind Actress Skipping Parineeti Chopra-Raghav...