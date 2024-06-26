'All My Skin Had Peeled Off...': Nana Patekar Reveals Getting Burnt During Parinda

Veteran actor Nana Patekar has contributed many films to Indian cinema. His films like Krantiveer and Parinda are still iconic to date. Talking about the incidents while shooting these films he revealed the climax scene of Parinda in which he was burnt, and stated that it made him unuseful for an entire year. Sharing the anecdote of his past, he also said that Krantiveer's climax scene was never written, and he was stabbed once during the shoot.

In an interview with The Lallantop, he also made a shocking reevaluation that Jackie Shroff was earlier approached for his role in Parinda, but he got the role later. He stated that the climax scene had an actual fire, and there were no digital edits during that time, and he was on bed rest for months.

Here’s What Nana Stated About The Incident

Speaking about the scene he stated, “It was real fire. I was burning. After that shoot, I couldn’t do anything for a year. I was hospitalised for 60 days. The scene where you see me trying to escape the fire, I was burning. All my skin had peeled off… there was none left. There was no beard, moustache, eyebrow, or eyelids left. For six months, I was on complete rest.”

Nana further went on to reveal that it was a risky accident, and it hardly took five seconds to burn him and the entire set-up. “In the first take, we put three buckets, in the second we put 14 buckets, so the fire was intense. However, it was an accident, it wasn’t that Vinod (director Vidhu Vinod Chopra) wanted me to burn. It just happened,” he stated.

Nana Reveals Another Drastic Incident

Talking about another such incident, was when he was once stabbed during the shoot of Salaam Bombay, directed by Meera Nair. He revealed that nobody realised that he was stabbed. He stated, “You remember a scene where this guy comes and stabs me? For that scene, they had tied a tyre around my waist, but with the force that the boy stabbed me, the knife stabbed me and I was bleeding. They thought, ‘Kya acting ki hai’. These sort of accidents keeps happening.”

On the work front, Nana was last seen in The Vaccine War. Now, the actor is all set for his next Anil Sharma’s Journey. The family drama film is about a father and son who go on a pilgrimage to Varanasi.