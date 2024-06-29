 Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole Slams Budget For Hollow Promises
Talking to reporters on the Vidhan Bhavan premises, Patole said, “There are lots of assurances in the budget but people will not be fooled. This is a budget to mislead people and there are doubts that the assurances made will be fulfilled.”

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, June 29, 2024, 01:54 PM IST
article-image
Nana Patole | PTI

Mumbai: State Congress president Nana Patole on Friday termed the budget as bogus, a budget with hollow promises and full of jumlas.

Nana Patole On Farmer's Electricity Bills

The Congress legislator maintained the scheme in the budget to waive farmers' electricity bills was nothing but a farce.

Maharashtra: Congress Chief Nana Patole Slams State Budget As 'Bogus' And 'Deceptive'
article-image

“The Eknath Shinde-led government has ignored the Congress demand to waive farmers' loan completely on the lines of Telangana, where the grand old party is in power, and ignored the woes of common citizens, he emphasised. No clear statement is made in the budget on the pending electricity bills of farmers,” he said.

In Pawar's budget speech, there was no mention of filling up vacant government posts, he pointed out. Youths are deceived in the name of the online recruitment process, Patole alleged.

