Maharashtra: Congress Chief Nana Patole Slams State Budget As 'Bogus' And 'Deceptive'

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole | PTI

Mumbai: State Congress President Nana Patole termed the budget as Bogus, budget with hollow announcement and Jumlebaz budget. Patole said that rain has not showered in 12 to 13 districts of Maharashtra but the state government showered the hollow announcements in the budget of the state assembly. Patole said the budget is unique because it has not bifurcated in different departments like Agriculture, irrigation, Social justice, housing.

Moreover, he said the announcement of waiving of the electricity bill of farmers is deceiving. No clear statement is made in th e budget on the pending electricity bills of farmers. Government should have waived off farmers loans like Telangana state has done, Congress leaders had made this demand but the government purposely ignored and deceived farmers. said Patole. Nothing was mentioned about the job recruitment in the budget. thousands of posts are lying vacant in the various departments of government. Recruitments are not being done through MPSC; youths are deceived only in the name of the online recruitment process.

Patole said that the government is giving Rs 1500 per month to women but this amount is less as compared to inflation. Giving Rs 1500 is nothing but the copy of Congress Party's manifesto, wherein Rahul Gandhi had promised to give Rs 8500 per month to women. But the state government even failed to imitate the Congress manifesto.

Patole alleged that a loan of Rs 7 lakh Cr is on the head of the Maharashtra state. State stands sixth position in GDP. Maharashtra comes after Gujarat in GDP. The financial position of Maharashtra is weak but the government is showing beautiful dreams to people.

Government looted people while imposing tax on gas, petrol and diesel in the last ten years and now showing a carrot of tax exemption on petrol and diesel. The budget is nothing but the shower of announcements when the elections are on the corner. After falling on the face in loksabha election, the government woke up and showered an announcement of worrying of defeat. Patole stated that People will not fall prey to the fake announcement of the government.