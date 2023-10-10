Naagin Actress Madhura Naik's Sister, Brother-In-Law Killed In Israel Attack; Shares Heart-Wrenching Details

Television actress Madhura Naik recently revealed that her cousin sister and brother-in-law were brutally murdered by Palestinian terrorists in the ongoing attack on Israel. She took to her Instagram handle to share heartwrenching details of the attack, and it sent shockwaves across the internet.

Madhura took to her social media handle to share the news about her cousin sister and brother-in-law. She stated that the two were killed right in front of the eyes of their kids in Israel.

She also stated that women, children and the elderly were being targetted in Israel and murdered in broad daylight.

Madhura Naik's cousin killed

Madhura took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of her cousin Odaya and her husband, along with their kids.

"Odaya, my sister and her husband were brutally murdered by Palestinian terrorist in front of their children, was found dead today(Sunday)," she wrote.

She went on to say, "Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of our beloved cousin in the terror attack. Her warmth, kindness, and love will always be remembered. Our thoughts and prayers are with her and all the victims. May they rest in peace."

"Please stand with us and the people of Israel in this time of difficulty 🙏🇮🇱🇮🇳 It’s time people see the reality of these terrorists and how inhumane they can be," she added.

Madhura on receiving hate for being Jewish

After sharing her cousin's story, Madhura also stated how she was shocked to see the barrage of hate that came her way after she put out the post about her sister.

"I was shamed, humiliated and targetted for being Jewish. I would like to tell everyone that this pro-Palestinian Arab propaganga, which makes Israelites look like cold-blooded killers, is not true," she said.

She added that she does not support violence of any kind, and urged everyone to pray for the people in Israel, and the families of the victims.

For the unversed, Madhura has been a part of a number of televison shows, including Naagin, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Uttaran, Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?, and others.

