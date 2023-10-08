Israeli Actress Gal Gadot Pens Heart Wrenching Note Amid Hamas Attack: 'My Heart Is Aching'

Israeli actress Gal Gadot took to her official Instagram account to react after Palestinian Islamist group Hamas launched an attack on Israel. The Wonder Woman actress expressed grief over the tragic turn of events and urged people to stand with Israel.

Gal also shared news clippings from the attack in Gaza and penned an emotional note. "At least 250 Israeli have been murdered and dozens of women children and elders held as hostages in Gaza, by Palestinian military group Hamas. Starting early morning more than 3,000 rockets were fire. Hamas is holding hostages, controlling bases and settlements in Israel. There have been more than 1,500 injured and heavy fighting is still ongoing. I hear their voices and they are banging on the door. I am with my two little children. My heart is aching. Praying for all of those in pain," she wrote.

In another post, she added, "I stand with Israel you should too. The world cannot sit on the fence when these horrific acts of terror are happening."

Hamas terrorists launched an attack on Israel on October 7. Though Israel hit back with Operation "Swords of Iron" and downed several buildings in Gaza and killed several Hamas group terrorists, reports that Hamas terrorists have held Israelis captive has become a cause of concern across the globe.

The death toll from the Hamas terror group's multi-front attack (from land-air-sea) on Israel has risen to more than 300. Over 1,590 people have been wounded, and many seriously injured in the surprise attack that has caused shockwaves in Israel and across the world.