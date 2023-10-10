Nushrratt Bharuccha Shares Horrific Details After Returning From Israel: 'Woke Up To Sounds Of Bombs..' (WATCH) | Photo Via Instagram

Nushrratt Bharuccha was attending the Haifa International Film Festival in Israel for the screening of her film Akelli. She was stuck amid the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian terror group Hamas. On Sunday, the actress landed back in Mumbai, India, after being stranded.

Just a while back, Nushrratt issued an official statement and shared horrifying details. The actress also shared a video on her social media handle and revealed that she woke up to the 'deafening sounds of bombs' on Saturday morning.

Check it out:

The actress that last week will forever remain etched in her memory. "A rollercoaster ride of emotions, the final 36 hours of which will remain the most unforgettable and daunting of my life...My producer, stylist and | had been flown in to Haifa in Israel, on

October 3, to attend the reputed Haifa International Film Festival for the screening of our recent film, Akelli, alongside my Israeli co- actors, Tsahi Halevi and Amir Boutrous. After two days of visiting all of Israel's historic places, Jerusalem, Jaffa, Baha'i, the Dead Sea, we'd almost ended our trip with a celebratory dinner for the film's cast on Friday night, Oct 6. That evening, Tsahi, Amir and | had toasted our film's selection at the Haifa Film Fest, promised to visit each other, and possibly work together again. We'd said our goodbyes and were ready to fly back the next day," she said.

Further, Bharuccha added, "But Saturday morning was nothing like the previous evening's celebration. We were woken up to the deafening sounds of bombs going off, a blaring siren, and complete and utter panic as we were all rushed down into a ‘shelter’ in the basement of our hotel. It was only when we emerged from in there, after what seemed like an endless wait, that we learnt that Israel was under attack. Nothing could have prepared us for this news."

Earlier, Nushrratt's team revealed that they could not connect with her later, however, her publicist confirmed that she is safe.

