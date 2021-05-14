My body has changed as I've gotten older: Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Los Angeles: Priyanka Chopra Jonas says she has come to terms with the changes in her body over the years by adapting herself, both mentally and physically.

In an interview with Yahoo, the 38-year-old star said she gets affected by the scrutiny on her life that comes with her star status and she counters it by having a positive mindset.

"I won't lie that I don't get affected by it. My body has changed as I've gotten older, just as everyone's body does, and I've had to adapt mentally as well with like, 'OK, this is what it looks like now, this is what I look like now, it's alright' and catering to my now body and not my 10- or 20-years-ago body," Chopra Jonas said.