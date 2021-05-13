Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas raise USD 1 million for COVID-19 relief in India; increase target to USD 3 million

Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her husband, singer Nick Jonas have been able to successfully raise $1 million (Rs 7,36,28,200) to help India fight its battle against COVID-19.
Priyanka took to her official social media accounts to inform that the couple has now raised the fundraising target to $3 million. They had started a fundraiser in association with GiveIndia to help raise funds for people affected by the second wave of COVID-19 in the country.
"Through some of the darkest days in our history, humanity has once again proven that we are better together," PeeCee wrote along with a video.
"Nick and I are so humbled by your support and by the outpouring of help for India from so many parts of the world. Over 14,000 good Samaritans opened their hearts and helped us raise $1 Million in these trying times. Countless others helped us spread the world to expedite the process, "she added.
The Mary Kom actress further informed that all the money raised is already being deployed across the country in the form of Oxygen Concentrators and Vaccine Support.
"We can all continue to help so let’s not stop here. We’re raising the fundraising target to $3 Million and we know that with your help and support, we can achieve this too," she wrote.
As several states across India continue to report an acute shortage of oxygen and hospital beds, several Bollywood celebrities have come forward to help people in this hour of need.
While some are using their influence on social media to amplify calls for medical help, others are initiating fundraisers.
Celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Lara Dutta, Suniel Shetty, Salman Khan, Raveena Tandon, Sonu Sood, John Abraham, and several others have come forward to help people affected by COVID-19.
Meanwhile, many Hollywood stars too came forward to support PeeCee and Nick's COVID relief fund for India.
Last month, the actress had even reached out to US President Joe Biden and other US government officials to help India in its fight against COVID-19.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka was last seen in The Sky is Pink with Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. She was also seen in Netflix' The White Tiger with Rajkummar Rao. She is yet to announce her next Bollywood Project.
