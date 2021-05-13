Yasmine Al Massri defends Priyanka Chopra over silence on Israel-Palestine crisis, says 'my friend is working to help her country'

'Quantico' actor Yasmine Al Massri has defended her 'friend' Priyanka Chopra on Twitter after a user questioned the latter's silence over the violent Israel-Palestine conflict.
A Twitter user, on Thursday, wrote: "#TogetherWithPalestine why is your friend the UN Goodwill Ambassador Quite about this all, I have supported and have been her biggest fan and watching her movies in the cinemas, Untill now #IsraelTerrorist"
Responding to the tweet, Yasmine wrote: "Baby almost 2 billion people in India are struggling with the deadliest event ever right now the pandemic ! my friend is working to help her country.. isn’t this enough prof of being a good human being ? Friendship is not a transaction."
Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas hasn't spoken about the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict.
She is currently raising money to help India amid the deadly second wave of COVID-19.
On Wednesday night, Priyanka shared a video on Instagram, featuring a world map and the countries from where donations have poured in to help India.
Priyanka shared that over 14,000 contributors have helped raise $1 million and the fundraising target is now $3 million.
Meanwhile, celebrities like Gal Gadot, Gigi Hadid and others have expressed concern as the hostility between Israel and Palestine continues to escalate causing the loss of lives.
The ongoing violence between Israel and Palestine marks a dramatic escalation of tensions linked to the potential eviction of Palestinian families from East Jerusalem by Israeli settlers and access to one of the most sacred sites in the city, which is a key hub for Islam, Judaism and Christianity.
The confrontation intensified in recent days as Ramzan brought large crowds to al-Aqsa and clashes broke out between Palestinians and Israeli police. More than 300 Palestinians were injured on Monday.
Health authorities in Gaza said at least 36 Palestinians - including 10 children - were killed in Israeli airstrikes on the Strip since late on Monday after Hamas launched rockets from the coastal territory towards Israel. At least 250 others were injured.
At least five people in Israel have also been killed.
