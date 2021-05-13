Yasmine Al Massri defends Priyanka Chopra over silence on Israel-Palestine crisis, says 'my friend is working to help her country'

'Quantico' actor Yasmine Al Massri has defended her 'friend' Priyanka Chopra on Twitter after a user questioned the latter's silence over the violent Israel-Palestine conflict.

A Twitter user, on Thursday, wrote: "#TogetherWithPalestine why is your friend the UN Goodwill Ambassador Quite about this all, I have supported and have been her biggest fan and watching her movies in the cinemas, Untill now #IsraelTerrorist"

Responding to the tweet, Yasmine wrote: "Baby almost 2 billion people in India are struggling with the deadliest event ever right now the pandemic ! my friend is working to help her country.. isn’t this enough prof of being a good human being ? Friendship is not a transaction."