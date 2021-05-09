On Mother's Day 2021, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Kareena Kapoor Khan share sweet notes for their mother-in-laws

On the occasion of Mother's Day, Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a sweet note for her mother Madhu and also wished her mother-in-law Denise Miller-Jonas.

Sharing throwback pictures with the 'incredible women', she wrote: "'I do what I want, where I want, when I want.... if my mom says it’s ok.' - unknown

Today we celebrate motherhood.

The beginning of all life. Here’s to all the mothers all around us that boundlessly create, nurture and love. Please know you are appreciated and seen. "

"I’m so blessed to look up to two incredible women who lead by example everyday. Love you. Happy Mother's Day to everyone," she added.