On Mother's Day 2021, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Kareena Kapoor Khan share sweet notes for their mother-in-laws

On the occasion of Mother's Day, Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a sweet note for her mother Madhu and also wished her mother-in-law Denise Miller-Jonas.
Sharing throwback pictures with the 'incredible women', she wrote: "'I do what I want, where I want, when I want.... if my mom says it’s ok.' - unknown
Today we celebrate motherhood.
The beginning of all life. Here’s to all the mothers all around us that boundlessly create, nurture and love. Please know you are appreciated and seen. "
"I’m so blessed to look up to two incredible women who lead by example everyday. Love you. Happy Mother's Day to everyone," she added.
Kareena Kapoor Khan also shared a wish for her mother-in-law, veteran actress Sharmila Tagore.
Digging out an old picture with Sharmila, Bebo wrote, "From strength to strength."
On Sunday, Kareena shared a picture from her childhood days featuring her mother Babita Kapoor and elder sister Karisma Kapoor.
The 'Veere Di Wedding' star took to Instagram and relived her childhood days by sharing the picture with her fans as she celebrated the special day dedicated to moms.
In the picture, Babita is seen holding baby Kareena in her left arm as she rests the other hand on elder daughter Karisma. The trio is all smiling in the picture and while Babita smilingly looks at the lens, the sisters are seen lovingly glaring at each other.
Along with the picture, the 'Good Newzz' actor honoured her mom by referring to her as the 'Rock of Gibraltar'.
In the caption, she wrote, "The Rock of Gibraltar with her cubs (with three red heart emoticons)."
On the work front, Kareena, whose last movie was 'Angrezi Medium', will next be seen in 'Laal Singh Chadha', co-starring opposite Aamir Khan. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the Bollywood flick is a remake of the Hollywood classic 'Forrest Gump'.
Apart from 'Laal Singh Chaddha', Kareena is also a part of ace filmmaker Karan Johar's period epic 'Takht'.
Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra is currently shooting for the spy series 'Citadel'. It also stars Richard Madden. The project is backed by Amazon and helmed by the Russo Brothers of 'Avengers' fame.
