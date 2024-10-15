'Mujhe Nahi Pata Vivian Dsena Kaun Hai, Ungli Tod Dunga': Rajat Dalal Gets Into Ugly Spat With Bigg Boss 18 Co Contestant

Rajat Dalal, who has often gotten into various controversies online, is currently locked inside the Bigg Boss 18 house with 17 other contestants on the show. While the popular social media creator was seen getting into a verbal spat with Tajinder Bagga, a BJP leader, on the very next day of venturing in the show.

Now, in a recent promo shared by Colors TV, Rajat and Vivian can be seen getting into a verbal spat after the latter called out Rajat for allowing Chahat to use the washroom. What happened was, Vivian Dsena was going in the washroom to take bath, blocking Chahat's entry inside. Vivian then called out Rajat and asked him if he wants to use the washroom. Rajat affirmed, post which, Vivian told Rajat that no one else should go inside and that once he is done using the washroom he should call him. Rajat agreed to do so. However, Chahat entered inside and said that she wants to go to the loo. She then pushed Rajat outside. Vivian sees this and goes ahead to question Rajat. Rajat, who gets irritated with Vivian's tone lashes out at him and also asks him to keep his finger down. Rajat then says, ''Mere ko ungli mat dikhana Vivian, main ungli nahi jhelne wala. Ungli tod ke jeb mein de dunga.'' Vivian is then seen saying, ''Problem is not doing or not, problem is the attitude.'' Rajat then goes ahead to say, ''Bhai main tumhara junior artist nahi hoon, mujhe nahi pata ke Vivian Dsena kaun hai.''

For the uninformed, Vivian has been on loggerheads with Chahat Pandey in the show. He has also gone ahead to call her 'fake.' On the other hand, Rajat too was seen calling the actress out recently after she threw a fruit on him.