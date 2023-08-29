 Mrunal Thakur Calls Ranveer Singh Her ‘Lucky Charm’; Reveals How One Ad Paved Way For Her Film Career
For Mrunal, her co-stars are not just colleagues but also friends & mentors who have imparted valuable lessons.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, August 29, 2023, 08:40 PM IST
article-image

Actress Mrunal Thakur has experienced working in multiple film industries, with renowned names such as Dulquer Salmaan, Vijay Deverakonda, Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, and more being her  co-stars. 

Talking to News18, Mrunal recently spoke on what she learnt working with these biggies of the industry & how it made her a better actor.

For Mrunal, her co-stars are not just colleagues but also friends & mentors who have imparted valuable lessons. 

WHAT SHE LEARNT FROM JOHN, HRITHIK, FARHAN & OTHERS

From John Abraham, Farhan Akhtar & Hrithik Roshan, she learned the importance of embracing and worshipping her body, understanding that each character demands a unique appearance. 

Shahid Kapoor taught her to stay focused amidst the chaos on set, while Dulquer Salmaan showed her the art of delivering lines in different languages fearlessly. Mrunal praised Dulquer for his versatility and success in multiple industries.

CALLS RANVEER SINGH HER 'LUCKY CHARM'

Nani, another co-star, taught her the power of subtlety, proving that one doesn't always need to go over the top to make an impact.

However, it is Ranveer Singh who holds a special place in Mrunal's heart as her ‘lucky charm’. It was through an ad with Ranveer that Mrunal's filmy career took off, as she learned the importance of exuding energy and charisma on set.

MRUNAL THAKUR'S WORK FRONT

Looking forward, Mrunal has exciting projects lined up. She will be seen in "Pooja Meri Jaan" alongside Huma Qureshi and Vijay Raaz.

Additionally, she has films in the pipeline with Nani and Vijay Deverakonda, promising to showcase her talent across different film industries.

Read Also
Hi Nanna: Nani And Mrunal Thakur Promise A Heart-Warming Romantic Drama: SEE First Look and Glimpse
