Mrunal Thakur B'Day Special: Five Times Actress Aced The Quintessential Heroine On-Screen 

Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Thakur is one such actor, whose spectacular growth is celebrated by her fans. From television soap operas to critically acclaimed movies to receiving multiple awards, As the actress turns a year older today, The Free Press Journal shines the spotlight on her five most iconic roles:

Lust Stories 2

Always seen in a girls next door image, Mrunal in Lust Stories 2 was completely different from what we had seen earlier. Her camaraderie with her co-actors Neena Gupta and Angad Bedi was a pleasant surprise for the viewers. She was part of R Balki’s segment Made for Each Other in the series.

Sita Ramam

In the time of fast-paced love affairs, Mrunal brought back the quintessential old school romance in the movie. The movie, as well as Mrunal, received so much love, making her one of the sought after actresses in the South Indian film industries. She was applauded by the critics for her performance.

Toofaan

Mrunal was absolutely breathtaking as Dr Ananya Prabhu, who is paired opposite Farhan Akhtar in the movie. Her character kept pulling everything together while things were falling apart and Mrunal fit into that part perfectly well. The film was directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. It is noteworthy that she got an opportunity to work with such a stalwart from the industry so early in her career.

Jersey

It was a treat to watch the actress as Vidya. She was absolutely convincing as a young lover, and the wife, who wants her husband Shahid Kapoor to take up house responsibility. Although she has limited screen time, she makes use of every frame that she is given. Mrunal carried herself really well in every age group that she played in the film.

Super 30

This is one of her underrated performances, which is hardly mentioned. Mrunal as Supriya won many hearts despite having a small role in this Hrithik Roshan-starrer. She was a typical girl next door and was quite relatable too. Her acting and classical dance moves were quite loved by the viewers.