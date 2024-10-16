 Mr Faisu Warns About His Fake X Account, Says Impersonator Tried To Scam Him Of Money: 'I Am Taking Legal Action'
Mr. Faisu, aka, Faisal Shaikh took to his Instagram stories to reveal about someone impersonating him on twitter and spreading wrong information from the said account. The Khatron Ke Khiladi fame has also asked his followers to help him and report the fake account.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Wednesday, October 16, 2024, 01:45 PM IST
One of the most popular social media influencers, Mr Faisu, aka Faisal Shaikh to his X (formerly twitter) handle on the 16th of October to announce being impersonated on the platform and misinformation from the said account being spread under his name.

Faisu, popularly known for his social media presence, took to his Instagram stories to reveal about the same and stated that he tried contacting the account owner, but he immediately realised that he is being scammed for money, which is why he disengaged with the account owner in no time. The Khatron Ke Khiladi fame also asked his followers to report the account and revealed that the only account that he has on twitter has 12,000 followers and that he is not even active on the platform.

Faisu writes, ''I want to address an important issue that has come to my attention. There is an account currently spreading misinformation and falsely claiming to represent me-essentially pretending to be me. Please do not believe any content from this account, as it is not authentic. To clarify, I have only one official account on Twitter (or X), with around 12,000 followers. This account is not verified, and I am not very active on the platform. When I discovered the impersonation, l initially reached out to the person operating this fake account. However, they attempted to scam me for money, sol immediately disengaged. Please help me report this fraudulent account to have it taken down, as it is spreading misinformation. I am also taking legal action and filing a police complaint to address this matter formally. Thank you for your support and understanding.''

For the uninformed, Faisu, who rose to fame with Tiktok, has appeared in popular shows like 'Khatron Ke Khiladi,' 'Laughter Chefs,' 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' and many more.

