Bigg Boss OTT 3: ‘Naam Bahut Bana Liya, Ab Kharab Kar Na Hai,’ Says Elvish Yadav To Faisu After Latter States He Will Take Him & Lovekesh In Team 007

With a record breaking viewership of more than 10 crore people watching, the episode of Bigg Boss OTT 3 tonight featuring Elvish Yadav and Faisu saw some interesting moments.

While the duo kept taking sly digs at each other, Elvish was seen asking Faisu about the logic behind 007, the name of his group. Replying to this, Faisu told Elvish that it is 007 because he wants to take Elvish and Lovekesh in the team. Replying to Faisu on the same, Elvish, with folded hands thanked Faisu as he said, “Thankyou bhai, naam Bahut bann gaya hai, ab badnaam karne ki baari hai.”

As soon as the popular influencer said this, the audience broke in a loud cheer and applause. Apart from this incident, there were several other incidents too that took place between both the popular faces, however, it was all in good humour.