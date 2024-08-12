 Mr Faisu To Join Jannat Zubair's Birthday Celebrations On Laughter Chef? (Exclusive)
Jannat Zubair will be turning 23 year old on the 29th of August.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Monday, August 12, 2024, 03:07 PM IST
Jannat Zubair and Mr Faisu, aka, Faisal Shaikh enjoy a whopping following across their social media handles. While Jannat is currently being loved for her stint in Colors TV's Laughter Chef, Faisu's recent appearance on the show left fans of both the popular creators craving to see more of their presence together on screen.

Well, the Free Press Journal is back with some exclusive scoop from the sets of the show. A little birdie tells us that Jannat Zubair's birthday will be celebrated on the sets of Laughter Chef this year by her co contestants and that Mr. Faisu will be joining the celebrations as Jannat's 'gift' on the show. While we await more information on the same, fans of the duo are definitely in for a major visual delight.

For the uninformed, Jannat Zubair celebrates her birthday on the 29th of August. There have been several rumours about the actress being in a relationship with Faisu, aka, Faisal Shaikh. However, both Faisu and Jannat have always maintained their stance on being just friends.

As for Laughter Chef, the show witnesses popular celebrities like Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya, Karan Kundrra, Arjun Bijlani, Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain apart from Jannat Zubair. In the show, Reem Sameer is seen as the partner of Jannat Zubair. The show is hosted by Bharti Singh and judged by celebrity chef Harpal Singh. Laughter Chef also enjoys massive popularity and is currently the number one show on Colors TV.

