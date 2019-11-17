Move it like Bips: Masala Shakespeare author's 'Beedi Jalai Le' steps put the lit in Tata LitFest

Bamzai tried to get the seven-time National awardee to speak of how working in the current sociopolitical climate was different. Specifically, she asked him if he could have kept the monologue in Haider (2014) intact if he was making the film today.

“In many senses, you seemed to have had a premonition of what was coming in Kashmir?” she asked to which he replied, “Though this regime has given me two national awards I wouldn't have let the monologue happen now. We live in an era when you want to first self-censor everything creative you do worrying about what it could trigger.”

Bamzai also brought up some very problematic instances of misogyny in Shakespeare's works like The Taming Of The Shrew. While agreeing with her Bharadwaj pointed out how it is unfair to pull out something from outside the context of its time and space of when it was written and hold it up to standards of contemporary political correctness.

“By that standard Goswami Tulsidas' - Dhol Ganwar Shudra Pashu Nari Sakal Taadana Ke Adhikari is very problematic,” he pointed out and Bamzai quickly interjected with: “In this day and age perhaps a pashu (beast i.e cow) is better off than the nari (woman).”