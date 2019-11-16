Book lovers in Mumbai rejoice: 10th Tata Litfest at NCPA till Nov 18

Book lovers can expect bliss at the 10th Tata Literature Live! Festival in Mumbai where they can meet,greet, sign books by local and international literary heroes AND listen to them at three venues across the city.
Till November 18, the NCPA will be the hub of the city's numero uno litfest which has been extended, as in last year, to Prithvi Theatre, Juhu and Title Waves Bookstore/ St Paul’s Institute of Communication Education, Bandra for literati to revel in bold discussions, conversations, educative workshops, exciting performances, talks, debates and fun quizzes.
Apart from literature in all its forms,there will be sessions on the economy, agrarian distress, water crisis, mental health, global warming, arts & culture, and cricket, lovely cricket at the Tata Theatre,venue of Thursday's inaugural session,a lively Debate and the Poet Laureate award ceremony, as well as five other venues inside the complex and of course, the two suburban venues.
K. Sachidanandan,a pioneer of modern poetry in Malayalam, bilingual literary critic, playwright, editor and translator, is this year's Tata Literature Live! Poet Laureate.
Best selling novelist Kiran Nagarkar, who passed away very recently, will sorely rejoice in Heaven when the Lifetime Achievement Award 2019 is conferred on his dear friend,the playwright,novelist, translator and critic Shanta Gokhale on Nov 17.
Orchestrated by its Founder-Director Anil Dharker and his team,the tenth edition of this festival of ideas, literature and culture showcases a stellar line-up of a hundred plus poets, thinkers, novelists, biographers, critics,and performers from India and abroad.
Star epeakers include Shashi Tharioor, philosopher/author AC Grayling. medical law professor Alexander McCall Smith whose phenomenal The No. 1 Ladies' Detective Agency, Anthony Minghella developed into a TV series,,novelist/screenwriter Anthony Horowitz, Tracy Chevalier best known for her second novel, Girl with a Pearl Earring, which was adapted as a film starring Scarlett Johansson and Colin Firth, double leg amputee mountaineer and cyclist Mark Inglis; first woman President of Ireland and former UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Mary Robinson; award winning writer of the seminal debut Brick Lane, Monica Ali, art historian & curator Naman Ahuja, Tamil novelist,poet and scholar Perumal Murugan,Australian cricket umpire Simon Taufel, as well as Rajat Gupta, Nadir Godrej, Swami Agnivesh, Vishal Bharadwaj, Yashwant Sinha, Shubha Mudgal, Jerry Pinto, and Shobhaa De, all of whom are too well known to need a desctiptive intro here.
Highlights include the Tata Literature Live! 2018 Awards for the best books of the year in Fiction, Non-Fiction, Business Writing, and Children’s literature and plays. Not to be missed, Tata Literature Live! as always, is free to attend but registration is mandatory at www.tatalitlive.in
