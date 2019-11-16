Book lovers in Mumbai rejoice: 10th Tata Litfest at NCPA till Nov 18

Apart from literature in all its forms,there will be sessions on the economy, agrarian distress, water crisis, mental health, global warming, arts & culture, and cricket, lovely cricket at the Tata Theatre,venue of Thursday's inaugural session,a lively Debate and the Poet Laureate award ceremony, as well as five other venues inside the complex and of course, the two suburban venues.

K. Sachidanandan,a pioneer of modern poetry in Malayalam, bilingual literary critic, playwright, editor and translator, is this year's Tata Literature Live! Poet Laureate.

Best selling novelist Kiran Nagarkar, who passed away very recently, will sorely rejoice in Heaven when the Lifetime Achievement Award 2019 is conferred on his dear friend,the playwright,novelist, translator and critic Shanta Gokhale on Nov 17.

Orchestrated by its Founder-Director Anil Dharker and his team,the tenth edition of this festival of ideas, literature and culture showcases a stellar line-up of a hundred plus poets, thinkers, novelists, biographers, critics,and performers from India and abroad.