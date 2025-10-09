 Panvel Celebrates Classical Marathi Language Week With Literary Competitions
Speaking on the occasion, the chief guest, a former vice-chancellor Dr. V. L. Dharurkar, emphasized that reading enriches and develops life, bringing joy, knowledge, and culture to individuals. He stated that books are lifelong guides and that reading helps people become more civilized and thoughtful.

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Thursday, October 09, 2025, 06:53 PM IST
The Classical Marathi Language Day and Promotion Week were celebrated across the state from October 3 to 9. The Panvel Municipal Corporation organized essay writing, quiz, and elocution competitions across various schools and colleges.

Around 70 students who excelled in the competitions were felicitated with certificates and mementos. The event saw enthusiastic participation from several schools and colleges across Panvel, including students from engineering, commerce, and education streams.

Around 70 students who excelled in the competitions were felicitated with certificates and mementos. The event saw enthusiastic participation from several schools and colleges across Panvel, including students from engineering, commerce, and education streams.

The program concluded with a vote of thanks, highlighting the importance of preserving and promoting Marathi language and literature among the younger generation.

