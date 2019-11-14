Children's Day 2019: Bipasha Basu shares her adorable childhood picture with sister Soni

Mumbai: On the occasion of Children's Day, Bipasha Basu has shared black-and-white photographs of her childhood, to take fans on a journey down memory lane.

The actress also thanked her parents for making her childhood "precious and amazing".

A black-and-white photo on Instagram shows little Bipasha posing for a picture along with her elder sister Soni. She captioned it: "Mini me and my Swag While didi is trying to look camera friendly. My childhood is precious and amazing thanks to my awesome parents and family Happy Children's Day #blessed".