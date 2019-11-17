Twitterati blame makers for ruining the original track of ‘Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi‘

Divya Khosla Kumar dropped her new music video ‘Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi‘ on Saturday. It’s a new avatar of singer Falguni Pathak’s popular song from the 90s.
The recreation hasn’t gone down well online with a host of Twitterati deeply disappointed with the track.
People started criticizing the track as soon as they watched the new track. The music video, which also revolves around a futuristic love story involving a robot led to some bizarre shots.
The music video features Divya Khosla Kumar and Faisu in the lead. The song is composed by Tanishk Bagchi and sung by Neha Kakkar.
