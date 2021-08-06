Moments & Memories: Vidya Malavade relives her Hockey World Cup moment from 'Chak De! India'

Vidya Malavade doesn’t play the sport anymore, but she has been following India’s women’s hockey in the on-going Olympic Games. And when the girls defeated World No. 2 Australia to reach the semi-finals for the first time to make history, she was as delighted as the rest of us, maybe more.

“The phone hasn’t stopped ringing since morning and I was just a part of the reel… This… These women are the REAL DEAL… such PRIDE… such GRIT… so much POWER… Team INDIA Onwards and Upwards ladies,” posted an overwhelmed and teary-eyed Vidya, who had captained the team in Shimit Amin’s sports drama, even as cries of Chak De! India resonated across the country.

Rani Rampal and her incredible band of girls have since been edged out of the race to gold, losing narrowly to Argentina 2-1, but Vidya is no less proud. The actress, who had never played any sport before, trained for a year-and-a-half to convincingly play the goalkeeper in the film. “It was tough, starting from wearing the suit and the pads and waddling around like a duck to playing, running and doing a split in it to save a goal. I don’t know when the transformation happened, but it took time, effort, discipline, blood and sweat. Every day, for over a year, I was black and blue from being hit by the ball; all my toenails had fallen out,” Vidya reminisces.