Kartik Aaryan Gets Emotional As Sister Kritika Tiwari Marries Pilot Tejashwi Singh, Pens Sweet Note: 'Seeing My Kiki As A Bride...'

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan’s sister, Kritika Tiwari, recently tied the knot with pilot Tejashwi Singh in a grand ceremony on December 4 at the Taj Usha Kiran Palace in Gwalior, a 144-year-old palace built in 1880 by Maharaja Jayaji Rao Scindia. Days after the wedding, the actor shared photos from the celebration and penned an emotional note, expressing how overwhelming it was for him to watch her grow from a little girl into a bride.

Kartik Aaryan Gets Emotional As Sister Kritika Tiwari Gets Married

Kartik wrote, "There are days that change your world quietly… today was one of them. Seeing my kiki as a bride felt like watching years turn into a moment !! Kiki, I’ve watched you grow from the little girl who ran behind me everywhere to this graceful bride who walked into her new life today with so much joy and strength. I’m proud of the woman you’ve become, proud of the values you carry, and grateful for every laugh, fight, secret, and memory we’ve shared."

You'll Always Be My Little Sister': Kartik Aaryan

Further, Kartik wrote "And today, as you walked ahead, my heart stayed right by your side. You may be starting a new chapter, but you’ll always be my little sister- the heartbeat of our family. Nothing makes me happier than knowing you found that rare, once-in-a-lifetime love, with someone as pure and caring as Tej. May this new journey give you everything you once only dreamed of, little one."

Kartik Aaryan Work Front

Kartik is currently preparing for the release of Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, alongside Ananya Panday in the lead.

Next, he has Naagzilla and Anurag Basu's yet-to-be-titled film with his rumoured girlfriend Sreeleela.