 Kartik Aaryan Gets Emotional As Sister Kritika Tiwari Marries Pilot Tejashwi Singh, Pens Sweet Note: 'Seeing My Kiki As A Bride...'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentKartik Aaryan Gets Emotional As Sister Kritika Tiwari Marries Pilot Tejashwi Singh, Pens Sweet Note: 'Seeing My Kiki As A Bride...'

Kartik Aaryan Gets Emotional As Sister Kritika Tiwari Marries Pilot Tejashwi Singh, Pens Sweet Note: 'Seeing My Kiki As A Bride...'

Kartik Aaryan penned an emotional note as his sister, Kritika Tiwari, tied the knot with pilot Tejashwi Singh on December 4 in Gwalior. Sharing photos from the ceremony, he wrote, "Seeing my Kiki as a bride felt like years turning into a moment." Calling her 'the heartbeat of our family,' Kartik wished her a beautiful new journey.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Saturday, December 06, 2025, 03:31 PM IST
article-image
Photo Via Instagram

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan’s sister, Kritika Tiwari, recently tied the knot with pilot Tejashwi Singh in a grand ceremony on December 4 at the Taj Usha Kiran Palace in Gwalior, a 144-year-old palace built in 1880 by Maharaja Jayaji Rao Scindia. Days after the wedding, the actor shared photos from the celebration and penned an emotional note, expressing how overwhelming it was for him to watch her grow from a little girl into a bride.

Kartik Aaryan Gets Emotional As Sister Kritika Tiwari Gets Married

Kartik wrote, "There are days that change your world quietly… today was one of them. Seeing my kiki as a bride felt like watching years turn into a moment !! Kiki, I’ve watched you grow from the little girl who ran behind me everywhere to this graceful bride who walked into her new life today with so much joy and strength. I’m proud of the woman you’ve become, proud of the values you carry, and grateful for every laugh, fight, secret, and memory we’ve shared."

Check it out:

FPJ Shorts
Thane Crime: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Tribute Banner Allegedly Defaced In Bhiwandi’s Kavad Village; Case Registered Against 2 Accused
Thane Crime: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Tribute Banner Allegedly Defaced In Bhiwandi’s Kavad Village; Case Registered Against 2 Accused
Thane NDPS Wing Busts Drug Racket; Over 2.2 Kg Hashish Worth ₹1.10 Crore Seized In Mumbra, 1 Accused Arrested
Thane NDPS Wing Busts Drug Racket; Over 2.2 Kg Hashish Worth ₹1.10 Crore Seized In Mumbra, 1 Accused Arrested
ED Files Supplementary Chargesheet, Tightens Noose Around Reliance Power Over ₹68.2 Crore Fake Bank Guarantee
ED Files Supplementary Chargesheet, Tightens Noose Around Reliance Power Over ₹68.2 Crore Fake Bank Guarantee
Shubman Gill Injury Update: India's Vice-Captain Fully Fit, Cleared To Play IND Vs SA T20Is
Shubman Gill Injury Update: India's Vice-Captain Fully Fit, Cleared To Play IND Vs SA T20Is
Read Also
Kartik Aaryan Celebrates His 35th Birthday With Ananya Panday At Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri...
article-image

You'll Always Be My Little Sister': Kartik Aaryan

Further, Kartik wrote "And today, as you walked ahead, my heart stayed right by your side. You may be starting a new chapter, but you’ll always be my little sister- the heartbeat of our family. Nothing makes me happier than knowing you found that rare, once-in-a-lifetime love, with someone as pure and caring as Tej. May this new journey give you everything you once only dreamed of, little one."

Kartik Aaryan Work Front

Kartik is currently preparing for the release of Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, alongside Ananya Panday in the lead.

Next, he has Naagzilla and Anurag Basu's yet-to-be-titled film with his rumoured girlfriend Sreeleela.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sunjay Kapur Will Row: Priya Sachdev Fires Back, Calls Karisma Kapoor's 95 Lakh UNPAID School Fees...

Sunjay Kapur Will Row: Priya Sachdev Fires Back, Calls Karisma Kapoor's 95 Lakh UNPAID School Fees...

YouTuber Sourav Joshi Marries Avantika Bhatt In Rishikesh, Shares FIRST Photos From Dreamy Wedding:...

YouTuber Sourav Joshi Marries Avantika Bhatt In Rishikesh, Shares FIRST Photos From Dreamy Wedding:...

'My Father Was Born In India': Hugh Grant Reveals Surprising Indian Connection, Says He Might Be...

'My Father Was Born In India': Hugh Grant Reveals Surprising Indian Connection, Says He Might Be...

Kartik Aaryan Gets Emotional As Sister Kritika Tiwari Marries Pilot Tejashwi Singh, Pens Sweet Note:...

Kartik Aaryan Gets Emotional As Sister Kritika Tiwari Marries Pilot Tejashwi Singh, Pens Sweet Note:...

'Paying Actors To Do Damage Control...': Sonu Sood Criticised For Defending IndiGo Amid Flight...

'Paying Actors To Do Damage Control...': Sonu Sood Criticised For Defending IndiGo Amid Flight...