Moments & Memories: Asha Parekh’s birthday wish for Manoj Kumar as he turns 84 today

“He had a bet with me that he would get Raj Khosla to reshoot the end with him dying as well, insisting that people would not like the film if after all her sacrifices and sorrow Asha passes away and Vikas survives her. We later realised how right he was. People loved the end he had visualised and I was happy to lose my bet even though Rs 100 was a lot of money at the time,” admits Ashaji.

A year after Do Badan, came Upkar, Manoj Kumar’s first official film as a director. The film, which he also wrote, was made on the behest of the then Prime Minister, Lal Bahadur Shastri, who after watching Shaheed had entreated Manoj sahab to make a film that would take his nationalist slogan, ‘Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan’ to all parts of the country. Manoj sahab played Bharat, a farmer who when a war breaks out, enlists himself in the army, and goes to the border to fight. Ashaji’s too didn’t have a usual singing-dancing role, her Dr. Kavita was also all steel and admirable.

“The film was a huge hit and with Upkar, he proved his mettle as a director and went on to give a series of hits. He did a fabulous job in Kranti too, and Shor as well. All his films had such brilliant camerawork and dialogue. He should be writing more scripts. He is a man of many talents, including being a really good homoeopath whose medicines are very effective. My birthday wish to him is that he should start moving… Start working again,” Ashaji signs off, sounding affectionately stern and leaving me with a smile as I remember those good old days of warm camaraderie.