Moments & Memories: Filmmaker Satish Kaushik recalls the making of Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain

When Rama Naidu heard this, he invited Satish to Hyderabad, screened the film at their private theatre and sitting beside him explained it, step by step. “I loved it and at one point, broke down. When I told Anil this, he wondered if I had cried because I had been moved by the subject or because I was getting another opportunity to direct a film,” he guffaws.

Satish wanted a fresh pairing and went to meet Kajol with Rama Naidu. She saw him from afar and, laughing, screamed, “Pappu Pager.” Noticing the bemused expression on his producer’s face, Satish explained that it was the name of his character in Deewana Mastana, which had just been released. He went on to narrate the script to Kajol. She wasn’t impressed. “Satishji, this is too melodramatic,” she pointed out. To her surprise, he accepted that she had got the sur right, but explained that coming from a theatre background he understood that if emotions, no matter how exaggerated, come from the heart, they do strike a chord. This time she surprised him by agreeing to do the film, admitting later that she had been won over by his confidence in the subject. “If you had demurred, agreed to change things, I would not have accepted it,” she confided later.