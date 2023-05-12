 Mom-to-be Ileana D'Cruz stuns fans with baby bump photos
The actress shared a series of photos, where she radiated elegance in a stunning black outfit.

Friday, May 12, 2023
Mom-to-be Ileana D'Cruz has captivated everyone with her recent pictures, showcasing her beautiful baby bump.

On Friday, the actress took to her Instagram handle to share a series of photos, where she radiated elegance in a stunning black outfit.

The excitement of impending motherhood was evident on her face as she proudly displayed her growing belly. She captioned the pictures with "Bump alert‼"

Friends and fans react to her post

As soon as the photos hit the internet, friends and fans bombarded the comment section with heartfelt compliments. Comments flooded in, praising her beauty and expressing excitement for her journey into motherhood.

Messages like "Oh, you beautiful mama-to-be" and "Who's that sexy mama?" filled the comments.

Ileana shocked everyone by announcing her pregnancy last month

Ileana D'Cruz surprised everyone in April this year when she announced her pregnancy.

She shared a monochrome photo on Instagram featuring a onesie and a personalized pendant with 'MAMA' initials. However, the actress has not disclosed the identity of the child's father.

Her past and current relationship

Previously, Ileana was in a relationship with Andrew Kneebone, though it was unclear if they were married. In the past, she referred to him as the 'best hubby ever' in an Instagram post. However, the couple reportedly ended their relationship in 2019.

Recent reports suggest that Ileana is currently dating Sebastian, a London-based model and the brother of Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif. Allegedly, the couple has been together for almost a year. However, none of them spoke about it and gave no confirmation about their relationship.

