'Sweaty and kinda gross but...': Ileana Dcruz shares post workout selfie without 'sparkly, blurry filter'

Bollywood actress Ileana D'Cruz on Tuesday shared a post-workout selfie on Instagram and penned down a powerful note on body positive and self love.

The 'Big Bull' actress, who doesn't shy away from sharing her struggles with body image, spoke about how she's learning to celebrate herself.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Ileana shared a picture where she's seen wearing black athleisure. She wrote in the caption: "No sparkly beauty blurry filter. No make-up, no bs. Post-workout - Sweaty and kinda gross but also so proud of the limits I can push my body to. Learning to celebrate and respect every bit of me."