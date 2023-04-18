By: Suryaprakash Singh | April 18, 2023
Ileana D’Cruz, who is rumoured to be dating Katrina Kaif’s brother, Sebastian Laurent Michel, confirmed her pregnancy recently. Have a look at other actresses who got pregnant before marriage:
Two months after her marriage to Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt confirmed her pregnancy and they welcomed their baby girl just after 7 months of marriage
Neha Dhupia welcomed her first baby IN 2018. She admitted in her show 'No Filter Neha' that she was pregnant before marriage
Sarbia based Bollywood actress Natasa Stankovic got married to cricketer Hardik Pandya in Jan 2020 and welcomed her first bay in July 2020
After her divorce with first husband, Dia Mirza got married to Vaibhav Rekhi in Feb 2021. She announced her pregnancy after one and half months
In an interview, Kalki Koechlin had opned up about her relationship with Guy Hershberg and revealed that she was pregnant before the marriage
Wake up Sid actress Konkona Sen Sharma married Ranveer Shorey in 2010 and announced her pregnancy few months later. The duo has parted ways long ago
Neena Gupta, who is now married to businessman Vivek Mehra was pregnant aftwer her high profile affair with legendary cricketer Viv Richards. She has a daughter Masaba from him
Kamal Haasan's ex-wife Sarika married him in 1988. However, the duo welcomed their daughter Shruti Haasan in 1986
