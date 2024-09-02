Mom-To-Be Deepika Padukone Glows In Sheer Outfit For Maternity Photoshoot, Ranveer Singh Cradles Her Baby Bump

Deepika Padukone certainly knows how to set the internet ablaze! On Monday, September 2, 2024, the mommy-to-be shared new stunning pictures from her maternity photoshoot with her husband, actor Ranveer Singh and it is all things glam.

Deepika is seen flaunting her baby bump in the black-and-white photos, while Singh could not stop smiling and looking at his wife. The lovebirds are expected to welcome their baby this month (September). Sharing the photos, Padukone added an evil eye, heart and a forever emoji.

Check out the photos:

Deepika's post quickly went viral on social media, garnering tons of likes and comments from her fans, who couldn't stop gushing over the mommy-to-be. A user commented, "Best looking baby on his/her way." While another said, "Can't believe. it's September already,, congratulations Mommy and daddy to be." One fan wrote, "Can't wait to see the baby."

Back in February this year, Deepika and Ranveer announced their pregnancy on social media. They also revealed that their baby was arriving in September 2024.

The duo started dating in 2012 and got secretly engaged in 2015. The duo dated for six years before tying the knot on November 14, 2018, at Lake Como in Italy, with only close friends and family in attendance.

On the work front, Deepika was last seen in Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD alongside Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan.

Next, she will be seen next in Singham Again alongside Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff and Arjun Kapoor.

She will be playing the role of Shakti Shetty.