Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh To Welcome Baby Boy? Couple's 'Blue' Gift Sets Go Viral

B-Town's favourite Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are all set to welcome their first child in September. And while fans are waiting with bated breath for the lovebirds to announce the good news, a photo has gone viral on the internet, making fans wonder if the couple is set to welcome a baby boy.

Reports about Deepika and Ranveer expecting a baby boy have been doing the rounds for quite some time now. And amidst the chatter, a gifting page on Instagram shared photos of some specially curated gifts ordered by the soon-to-be-mommy.

What caught the eyes of fans was that the gifts can be seen wrapped with blue threads, along with blue fish trinkets.

As soon as the photo surfaced online, fans of the couple rejoiced and expressed their excitement for Deepika and Ranveer to welcome their first child.

Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh's first child

Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot in November 2018 after dating for six years, and it was in February this year, that the couple announced they are expecting their first child.

They shared a picture showing illustrations of baby's toys, shoes and clothes, and wrote, "September 2024."

Deepika-Ranveer's upcoming projects

On the work front, Deepika was last seen in Kalki 2898 AD, which shattered all records at the box office and became the highest grossing film of 2024 with over Rs 1000 crore. She will next feature in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, in which she will play the first female cop of the 'cop universe', named Shakti Shetty.

Ranveer, on the other hand, will be soon seen in Aditya Dhar's next, co-starring Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, and others. Besides, he will also reprise his role of Simmba in Singham Again.

If reports are to be believed, Deepika has decided to step back from her professional commitments for a while to be a hands-on mommy. Ranveer too is soon expected to go on a paternity break to be by his wife and newborn child.