 Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh To Welcome Baby Boy? Couple's 'Blue' Gift Sets Go Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentDeepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh To Welcome Baby Boy? Couple's 'Blue' Gift Sets Go Viral

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh To Welcome Baby Boy? Couple's 'Blue' Gift Sets Go Viral

Reports about Deepika and Ranveer expecting a baby boy have been doing the rounds for quite some time now

Sachin TUpdated: Thursday, August 08, 2024, 06:57 PM IST
article-image

B-Town's favourite Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are all set to welcome their first child in September. And while fans are waiting with bated breath for the lovebirds to announce the good news, a photo has gone viral on the internet, making fans wonder if the couple is set to welcome a baby boy.

Reports about Deepika and Ranveer expecting a baby boy have been doing the rounds for quite some time now. And amidst the chatter, a gifting page on Instagram shared photos of some specially curated gifts ordered by the soon-to-be-mommy.

FPJ Shorts
Sneha Wagh Recalls Co-Actor Samir Sharma's Suicide During COVID-19 Lockdown: 'We Were All Struggling...'
Sneha Wagh Recalls Co-Actor Samir Sharma's Suicide During COVID-19 Lockdown: 'We Were All Struggling...'
ISRO & IIRS Launch Free Online AI and ML Course Starting August 2024, Sign Up Now, Direct Link Here
ISRO & IIRS Launch Free Online AI and ML Course Starting August 2024, Sign Up Now, Direct Link Here
Paris Olympics 2024: Men's Hockey Team Wins Bronze Medal To Lift Nation's Spirit And End The Days Of Heartbreak For India
Paris Olympics 2024: Men's Hockey Team Wins Bronze Medal To Lift Nation's Spirit And End The Days Of Heartbreak For India
Staff Selection Commission Announces SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam Dates For 2024
Staff Selection Commission Announces SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam Dates For 2024
Read somewhere on the sub that Deepika Padukone might be having a boy. Saw this on a brands page and screenshotted it. Could just be mere packaging and nothing deeper to why they used blue.
byu/ProofsInThePuddingYo inBollyBlindsNGossip

What caught the eyes of fans was that the gifts can be seen wrapped with blue threads, along with blue fish trinkets.

As soon as the photo surfaced online, fans of the couple rejoiced and expressed their excitement for Deepika and Ranveer to welcome their first child.

Read Also
Kalki 2898 AD OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Prabhas, Deepika Padukone's Pan-India...
article-image

Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh's first child

Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot in November 2018 after dating for six years, and it was in February this year, that the couple announced they are expecting their first child.

They shared a picture showing illustrations of baby's toys, shoes and clothes, and wrote, "September 2024."

Read Also
Ranveer Singh Cradles Deepika Padukone's Baby Bump At Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Wedding...
article-image

Deepika-Ranveer's upcoming projects

On the work front, Deepika was last seen in Kalki 2898 AD, which shattered all records at the box office and became the highest grossing film of 2024 with over Rs 1000 crore. She will next feature in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, in which she will play the first female cop of the 'cop universe', named Shakti Shetty.

Ranveer, on the other hand, will be soon seen in Aditya Dhar's next, co-starring Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, and others. Besides, he will also reprise his role of Simmba in Singham Again.

Read Also
'Ranveer Singh, Hardik Pandya Were All Over The Place During Anant-Radhika's Haldi': Rahul Vaidya...
article-image

If reports are to be believed, Deepika has decided to step back from her professional commitments for a while to be a hands-on mommy. Ranveer too is soon expected to go on a paternity break to be by his wife and newborn child.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

The Hunger Games - The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes OTT Release Date: All About Story, Cast & Where...

The Hunger Games - The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes OTT Release Date: All About Story, Cast & Where...

Sneha Wagh Recalls Co-Actor Samir Sharma's Suicide During COVID-19 Lockdown: 'We Were All...

Sneha Wagh Recalls Co-Actor Samir Sharma's Suicide During COVID-19 Lockdown: 'We Were All...

Bigg Boss OTT 3's Armaan Malik Takes Dig At Sana Makbul & Her Beau Srikanth, Payal Says 'Paisa Ho...

Bigg Boss OTT 3's Armaan Malik Takes Dig At Sana Makbul & Her Beau Srikanth, Payal Says 'Paisa Ho...

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh To Welcome Baby Boy? Couple's 'Blue' Gift Sets Go Viral

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh To Welcome Baby Boy? Couple's 'Blue' Gift Sets Go Viral

TRP Stars: Anupamaa & Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Viewership Dips, Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Enters...

TRP Stars: Anupamaa & Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Viewership Dips, Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Enters...